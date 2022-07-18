ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University, FL

University of Florida quarterback to drop ‘AR-15’ nickname

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zlsqb_0gjdPbLH00
Tweet

University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson announced on Sunday he would drop his “AR-15” nickname and apparel line that featured a scope reticle after recent mass shootings.

“While a nickname is only a nickname and ‘AR-15’ was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form,” Richardson wrote on Twitter.

He added that he is working on a “rebranding” that will include a new logo and instead use “AR” and his full name to represent the football player.

The redshirt freshman passed for 529 yards in the past season, with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

AR-15-style rifles have been used in recent high-profile mass shootings, including those at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.; and a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill.

Those shootings have reignited calls from Democrats for further gun control measures, with President Biden and others calling for an assault weapons ban.

The Uvalde and Buffalo massacres sparked negotiations that led to a gun safety package deal among a group of 20 senators from both parties.

Biden signed the package — which includes funding for states to implement red flag laws, a closure of the so-called boyfriend loophole and a crackdown on straw purchases — into law last month.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
University, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Florida#Gun Control#American Football#College Football#Democrats
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

645K+
Followers
76K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy