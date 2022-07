A convicted sex offender will be moving into Cameron, according to a news release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

Jade Eichman, 27, a 5’9”, 132-pound man with brown hair and blue eyes, will be residing at 2412 Highway 8 after his release one Tuesday, July 26. He had pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on Nov. 4, 2016, and in a separate case on Aug. 27, 2012, in Barron County Circuit Court.