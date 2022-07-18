Windsor Crosswalk Near School Getting Upgrades

The following is a press release issued by the Lakeport Police Department:. Yesterday The City of Lakeport‘s Lakeport Police Department and Lakeport Public Works Department staff removed a significant homeless encampment from public property along the shoreline of Clear Lake off the east side of the private properties of 1 First Street and 2 C Street. The persons using the encampment were trespassing across the private properties mentioned to gain access. For approximately the past two years this location has been a regular site of camps and a concern for surrounding residential and commercial property owners for numerous reasons including safety, sanitary conditions and fire danger. In fact in recent months numerous wildland fires have started in the area and caused threats for surrounding neighborhoods. Police surveyed the property and contacted the occupants numerous times over the past few months in efforts to mitigate the situation. Officers and our embedded Crisis Responder from Lake Family Resource Center worked with occupants numerous times to offer resources from the many agencies working on homelessness in Lake County. On July 6th by direction of the Chief of Police, the property was ordered vacated, with written notices posted as well as personally served on occupants giving them sufficient time to remove their belongings. Both on July 6th and yesterday we also took crisis and outreach staff from Lake County Behavioral Health with us to further offer resources for any persons remaining in the encampment. The written notices and removal times are required by federal court case law decisions.

LAKEPORT, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO