Windsor, CA

Windsor Crosswalk Near School Getting Upgrades

ksro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindsor is making safety upgrades to a crosswalk just outside Cali Calmecac Language Academy. The crosswalk, which is...

www.ksro.com

ksro.com

Windsor Town Council Races: Lemus and Reynoza Running for Mayor

Candidates are filing for four available seats on the Windsor Town Council. The most noteworthy moves are Vice Mayor Esther Lemus and Council member Rosa Reynoza, filing to run for Mayor of Windsor. Meanwhile, Council member Mike Wall is running for the District 1 council seat and current Mayor Sam Salmon and former Council member Maureen Merrill will compete for the seat in District 2. No one has filed to run for the open District 4 seat yet.
WINDSOR, CA
ksro.com

$10 Million Granted for New Roseland Library and Fire Station

$10 million in new state funding has been announced to create a new library and fire station in Roseland. State Senator Mike McGuire along with Santa Rosa City and Sonoma County leaders made the announcement yesterday securing $5 million for each project. With this investment, the project funds now total $39 million. The 6-acre property on Hearn and Dutton Avenues also leaves room for a third community building which could be an aquatic center. Despite the additional funds, there is still a funding gap for the library and the fire station.
ROSELAND, CA
ksro.com

New Zoning Rules Approved for Large Retail Developments in Petaluma

The Petaluma City Council has approved a new zoning amendment for large retail developments. The 6-1 decision now requires General Retail, Grocery and Building and Landscape Materials Sales zoning areas of more than 25,000 square feet to undergo a discretionary review for land uses and obtain a conditional use permit. The Argus-Courier reports that the decision impacts new commercial businesses at seven general retail locations along the East Washington business corridor, about 10 locations throughout the McDowell Boulevard business corridor and at least five other locations in various parts of the city. Council member Mike Healey was the sole “no” vote saying he would’ve voted “yes” if it didn’t apply to projects already proposed.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa and Windsor May Be Next to Ban New Gas Stations

Santa Rosa and Windsor could be the next cities in Sonoma County to ban new gas stations. Both councils are tentatively scheduled to consider the bans in August per recommendations from their planning commissions. Woody Hastings, co-coordinator of the Sonoma County-based Coalition Opposing New Gas Stations, said in a news release “Along with extended drought, extreme heat episodes, and other anomalous disruptions, it makes no sense to continue with the obsolete and dangerous 20th century energy systems.” Petaluma, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park and, most recently, Cotati have already imposed moratoriums on new gas stations. Petaluma was the first in the country to do so in March of 2021. Sonoma County has a total of 138 gas stations.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County to Decide New Evacuation Policy for Farm Workers in August

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors are pushing back a decision on a new evacuation policy to next month. On Tuesday, Supervisors debated and heard public comment on creating a new policy to allow farmers back onto their property during mandatory evacuations if allowed to do so by public safety officials. Supervisors are also trying to balance that with protections for farm workers along with possible hazard pay. The board appears to be heading towards approving a pass program through the sheriff’s office along with other requirements for those seeking to enter evacuation zones. County staff will present the board with a new comprehensive plan on August 30th.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Meadow Fire Burns Two Buildings in Mendocino County

A wildfire burning in Mendocino County has destroyed two buildings, but containment is improving. The Meadow Fire broke out shortly before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, in a remote area on the east side of the Anderson Valley. It burned nearly 17-acres of land, then its forward progress slowed down in the Boonville area. The fire is now 65-percent contained. No injuries have been reported and the cause is not yet known.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Bomb Threat Made at Sonoma Valley Hospital; Traced to New Jersey

A man is facing felony charges after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Sonoma Valley Hospital. The Sonoma Police Department says the man called at about one o’clock Tuesday afternoon and threatened to “kill everyone” at the hospital. Investigators say he was livid about a bill he received for medical treatment. Police traced his phone back to New Jersey, while officers positioned themselves around Sonoma Valley Hospital as a precaution. Police also sent officers to the suspect’s parents’ home. Police have not arrested the man yet, but say they’re still looking for him.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

17-Acre Fire Near Boonville 90-Percent Contained

The Meadow Fire burning near Boonville is now 90-percent contained. The fire was reported Tuesday afternoon, on the east side of the Anderson Valley. Containment increased by 15-percent from Tuesday to Wednesday and forward progress has been stopped. The fire has burned about 17-acres of land and destroyed a storage shed and a travel trailer. No evacuations have been ordered.
BOONVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Pension Lawsuit Involving Sonoma County Recommended for Class Action Lawsuit

A judge is recommending that Sonoma County’s pension fund lawsuit against major banks be turned into a class-action suit. The lawsuit filed by Sonoma County Employees’ Retirement Association in 2017, in conjunction with three other public pension funds and a company called Torus Capital targets six major banks, including Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. The suit accuses the banks of colluding to block financial information about stock loans that could’ve been beneficial to the plaintiffs. They’re seeking monetary damages and more transparency in the securities exchange market. A judge at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York must now decide whether to enact the recommendation. The banks will have until October to challenge the recommendation and a final decision could come as late as March of 2023.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Victims Identified in Napa County Plane Crash

The victims of Sunday morning’s plane crash in rural Napa County have been identified. Both men who died in the crash near Pope Valley were from the Sacramento area. The 61-year-old pilot was from Roseville, while the 22-year-old passenger was from Rocklin. The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the NTSB and FAA.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Illegal Handguns Found in Santa Rosa Among Group Drinking and Smoking Marijuana in Public

Two people have been arrested in Santa Rosa for illegal handgun possession. On Thursday evening, Santa Rosa police approached five people near Pioneer Park who were consuming alcohol and weed. A vehicle that was playing loud music and had an open container of alcohol belonged to one of the suspects, 26-year-old Ramon Contreras, who was on probation. A search of his vehicle turned up a loaded 9mm handgun reported stolen out of Reno. Officers did pat downs of the suspects and found a loaded 10mm handgun in 21-year-old Jorge Cortez-Trevino’s waist band. Cortez-Trevino had a prior conviction which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. Both Contreras and Cortez-Trevino were arrested on multiple firearm charges.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police Chief Wants New Dash Cameras

Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan wants the city council to approve the purchase of new dash cameras for squad cars. They’re called Fleet Cameras, and include an outward facing camera with a wide view, and a backward-facing camera which shows the backseat of a police cruiser. The cameras also record audio. Cregan plans to ask the city council for funding for the cameras on Tuesday. He also wants the council to renew the city’s contract with Axon, the company that provides body-worn cameras, taser stun guns, digital evidence storage, and interview cameras.
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Body of missing person found in Sacramento River

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a missing person was found in the Sacramento River. Authorities said the search began on Thursday when a car was found in Clarksburg near the river, which belonged to the missing person. Several agencies...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Tre-4 Gang Members Charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, and Conspiracy

Martinez, Calif. – Members of the Tre-4 street gang are being prosecuted by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office on murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges. Jalin Washington, Don Juan Defore Watson, Jr., and Amir Anderson-Roof all face charges for a series of crimes that include the killing of 20-year-old Basel Jilani of Lafayette on March 23, 2022.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Excessive Force Suit Against Sonoma County Deputy May Move Forward

A woman from Petaluma will be allowed to file an excessive force lawsuit against a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy. Last year, a federal appeals court decided to bar the woman from suing the deputy, but with a vote cast Tuesday, it overturned the decision. The deputy threw the woman to the ground during a domestic disturbance investigation in 2015, when she was 18-years-old. She suffered two black eyes and bruises to her face when she was arrested outside her high school graduation party. The woman is now 25 and says she still wants to pursue a lawsuit.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Significant Homeless Camp Cleared from Clear Lake Shoreline in Lakeport—Over Eleven Tons of Trash Removed

The following is a press release issued by the Lakeport Police Department:. Yesterday The City of Lakeport‘s Lakeport Police Department and Lakeport Public Works Department staff removed a significant homeless encampment from public property along the shoreline of Clear Lake off the east side of the private properties of 1 First Street and 2 C Street. The persons using the encampment were trespassing across the private properties mentioned to gain access. For approximately the past two years this location has been a regular site of camps and a concern for surrounding residential and commercial property owners for numerous reasons including safety, sanitary conditions and fire danger. In fact in recent months numerous wildland fires have started in the area and caused threats for surrounding neighborhoods. Police surveyed the property and contacted the occupants numerous times over the past few months in efforts to mitigate the situation. Officers and our embedded Crisis Responder from Lake Family Resource Center worked with occupants numerous times to offer resources from the many agencies working on homelessness in Lake County. On July 6th by direction of the Chief of Police, the property was ordered vacated, with written notices posted as well as personally served on occupants giving them sufficient time to remove their belongings. Both on July 6th and yesterday we also took crisis and outreach staff from Lake County Behavioral Health with us to further offer resources for any persons remaining in the encampment. The written notices and removal times are required by federal court case law decisions.
LAKEPORT, CA
ksro.com

Covid Cases May Soon Top Winter Surge

Health officials say the new Covid wave in the state could top the winter surge. Coronavirus levels tested in San Francisco’s wastewater are at higher levels now than during the winter according to experts at Emory University. The CDC says the newer BA5 subvariant is potentially more infectious than the Omicron strain and state officials believe at-home testing is also skewing Covid data as many cases are not officially logged. If you are not yet vaccinated, with the recommended booster shots, there are 6 clinics offering free vaccinations in Sonoma County today. Children aged 6 months to 4 years of age are also eligible for the Covid vaccine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Four DUI Arrests in Petaluma in 24 Hours

Petaluma Police have made four DUI arrests within a 24-hour span. The first one occurred early Sunday morning when 22-year-old Eriberto Carreno-Gomez was cited for DUI after driving with no lights on East Washington Street at Edith Street. Then, on Sunday evening, police arrested 44-year-old Manuel Pablo Ortiz for DUI after his vehicle hit a tree in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Elm Drive. On Monday morning, 43-year-old Javier Reyes was arrested after almost crashing into the center delineators on Keller Street. Finally, 27-year-old Juan Antonio Gomez Amador was arrested Monday morning after he drove onto a median on North McDowell Boulevard and Old Redwood Highway.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Convicted Felon in Santa Rosa Arrested for Illegal Weapons and Drugs

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of possessing a big stash of illegal weapons and drugs. Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Hayes Tuesday night and say he had, among other items, three semi-automatic ghost guns, two assault weapons with no serial numbers, silencers, and meth in his house. Hayes is a convicted felon, which means he isn’t allowed to have guns and ammo. He was also allegedly carrying a concealed dagger and an expandable baton at the time of his arrest. Detectives believe he’s a gun trafficker and imported illegal gun parts from other countries.
SANTA ROSA, CA

