Beachwood, OH

Nittskoff, David

Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

David Nittskoff, beloved husband of Thelma Silver (Loren, Dahlia and Rosie Novick); devoted brother of Earl Nittskoff...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Cleveland Jewish News

Eskenazi, David

David P. Eskenazi, beloved husband of Jocelyn (nee Kutler). Loving father of Adam Greenberger, Marissa Leonard and Erika Eskenazi. Services will be held at 10 a.m. July 22 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford. Family will receive visitors following services until 2 p.m. July 22, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. July 24 through July 27 at the residence 1234 Ramblewood Trail in South Euclid.
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Goldstein, William

On July 19, 2022, William M. Goldstein, fondly known as Bill or Billy, passed away at the age of 82. Bill was born on Aug. 19, 1939, in Cleveland to Abe and Lillian Goldstein. He graduated from The Ohio State University and then received his law degree from Cleveland-Marshall School of Law in 1969. He practiced law for nearly 50 years, demonstrating his success through the many lasting relationships he made along the way with clients, fellow attorneys, judges and courtroom staff.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Pressman, Burton

Burton Pressman beloved husband of Shirley (nee Goodman). Wife of 68 years. Loving father of Jay, Stuart (Meg) and Brian (Dinah) Pressman. Cherished grandfather of Gabriel (Donna), Meredith (Ben), Tabitha, Isaiah, Janna and Jacob. Great grandfather of Dakota, Austin, Lincoln, Mabel and Andrew. Devoted brother of Phyllis (Robert) Benjamin and Barbara (Harlan) Abramson. Services Sunday, July 24 at 1 p.m. at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Memorial Chapel, 1985 So. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment Zion Memorial Park. Family requests no visitation at this time. Contributions are suggested to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Donald S. Jacobson: Aug. 28, 1931 to July 11, 2022

Donald S. Jacobson, the owner of downtown Cleveland-based fine clothing store Jacobson & Co., died July 11. He was 90. Affectionately known by family and friends as Don, he was born in Cleveland to Harry and Ruth (nee Kahn) Jacobson, surrounded by a very tight-knit and loving family. After graduating from Hawken School in Chester Township, Western Reserve Academy in Hudson and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served in the office of special investigations. When he returned to Cleveland he joined his father at Harry Jacobson’s, a fine gentleman’s clothing store on Euclid Avenue in the Old Arcade.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Silver Linings: Berna Bader

In February 2020, Berna Bader had just moved to Cleveland from New York to be closer to her daughter who had moved to the area a year prior from West Chester, N.Y. She had left her job as executive director of a Promenade Senior Living community and had every intention of interviewing for similar positions but instead decided to retire.
TWINSBURG, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Wiggins Place communal garden opens

The community at Wiggins Place of Menorah Park in Beachwood opened a communal garden July 12 with a ceremony attended by Menorah Park President and CEO Jim Newbrough, Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns as well as fellow gardeners and guests. “Not only is gardening a fun, meaningful activity for each person,...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cedar Lee showing Ukrainian film ‘The Guide’

Cedar Lee Theatre will host a screening of the film “The Guide” at 7 p.m. July 26 at 2163 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights about Soviet efforts to exterminate the Ukrainian people in the 1930s through starvation and other policies as part of a fundraiser to support humanitarian aid to the country during Russia’s current invasion.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

In disagreement with Brett’s viewpoint

In Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett’s world, a high school coach taking a knee for a prayer is too much coercion for the snowflakes who might not participate. He should have knelt during the national anthem, recited the liberal catechism to social justice and critical race theory and asked for reparations penance. No problem.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mochinut to open Westlake location

Mochinut plans to open a new location at 26161 Detroit Road in Westlake on Aug. 14. The shop specializes in Hawaiian mochinuts, which combines Japanese rice cakes, or mochi, and American-style doughnuts into one treat. They’re crispy and soft on the outside and chewy on the inside due to the sweet rice flower used, according to its website. It also serves bubble tea drinks.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Tote bag screen printing at library Aug. 4

Participants can decorate canvas beach totes by screen printing surf and sand designs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Cuyahoga County Public Library’s Solon branch at 34125 Portz Parkway. The program is for those age 18 and older. All materials will be provided. For more information,...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

During time of great obstacles, hope remains

Let me introduce you to Mahla, Noa, Hoglah, Milcah and Tirzah. You’ll be glad you met them. Their father, Zelophehad, died in the wilderness. He died without any sons, and the law at the time determined that without male heirs, the immediate family would not inherit the land. What...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Inside Insurance Listings

AIS is a family-owned health care insurance agency run by dynamic professionals. We work with the major insurance companies and design plans with a focus on low costs and proper benefit structure, which we combine with personalized insurance advice aimed at helping our clients make better-informed decisions. Althans Insurance Agency.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Gross Schechter Day School honors six at 2022 graduation

Gross Schechter Day School held its annual graduation ceremony the morning of June 9 for the class of 2022. The ceremony included musical performances, reflections on the graduates’ time at the Pepper Pike school and a keynote speech from Jamie Marderstein, a 2018 Gross Schechter graduate, according to a news release.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

New ATF director Dettelbach ready to tackle hatred, violence and more

Steven Dettelbach, newly appointed director of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is concerned about what he sees as a shift in the tone of hatred and violence – targeting Jews and others of faith. “Having started my career in the Civil Rights Division (of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 26,610 new COVID-19 cases this week

The Ohio Department of Health on July 21 reported 120,890 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 690 from a week prior. A total of 13,862 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 40 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
OHIO STATE

