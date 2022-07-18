Nittskoff, David

Donald S. Jacobson, the owner of downtown Cleveland-based fine clothing store Jacobson & Co., died July 11. He was 90. Affectionately known by family and friends as Don, he was born in Cleveland to Harry and Ruth (nee Kahn) Jacobson, surrounded by a very tight-knit and loving family. After graduating from Hawken School in Chester Township, Western Reserve Academy in Hudson and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served in the office of special investigations. When he returned to Cleveland he joined his father at Harry Jacobson’s, a fine gentleman’s clothing store on Euclid Avenue in the Old Arcade.

