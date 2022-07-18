Nittskoff, David

Burton Pressman beloved husband of Shirley (nee Goodman). Wife of 68 years. Loving father of Jay, Stuart (Meg) and Brian (Dinah) Pressman. Cherished grandfather of Gabriel (Donna), Meredith (Ben), Tabitha, Isaiah, Janna and Jacob. Great grandfather of Dakota, Austin, Lincoln, Mabel and Andrew. Devoted brother of Phyllis (Robert) Benjamin and Barbara (Harlan) Abramson. Services Sunday, July 24 at 1 p.m. at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Memorial Chapel, 1985 So. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment Zion Memorial Park. Family requests no visitation at this time. Contributions are suggested to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
