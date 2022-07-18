ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Here's when Stray unlocks in your timezone

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

Stray is a futuristic feline adventure game that sees you explore a lost underground city as a little ginger cat, using your wits to navigate its deserted streets and avoid its many dangers; namely, weird headcrab-looking creatures that try to eat everything that moves. Expect to jump, climb, and scratch your way to freedom as you travel through these mysterious ruins.

Stray is one of the most anticipated games of the year, at least judging by all the Steam wishlists it appears in . And for good reason—just check out our Stray preview . You'll be able to start playing on July 19, but exactly when will vary depending where you are.

Here is the Stray release time for different regions so you can get playing as soon as it launches.

Stray release time

As mentioned, the Stray release date is July 19 on Steam. Since it's a timed console exclusive for PlayStation, you also won't be able to play it on Xbox Game Pass.

Here's the release time for each region:

  • UK: 5 pm (BST)
  • Europe: 6 pm (CET)
  • US East-Coast: 12 pm (EST)
  • US West-Coast: 9 am (PST)

The game itself is pretty small size-wise and will need 10GB free for the installation, though the actual game is even smaller. You can also find the technical requirements on the official Steam page.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Sony Will Soon Reward You for Playing Your PlayStation

Sony's PlayStation console has become a favorite among many gamers, especially with exclusive titles like Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us raking in both awards and players. Though the company's latest console, the PS5, has continued to be next-to-impossible to find, that hasn't stopped it from having a...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Elden Ring 'Barbarians of the Badlands' DLC Seemingly Leaked

An image circulating social media Tuesday has seemingly leaked the title and release date for FromSoftware's first piece of Elden Ring DLC. Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands Release Date Information. As shown in the image, Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands is seemingly set to be release in Q3...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

PlayStation Plus trial means you can play ‘Stray’ for free

Sony is currently offering new sign-ups a seven-day free trial of either PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium – here’s what it all means for you. Of the three new tiers that offer classic games and a library of PS4 and PS5 titles, Extra and Premium are offering a free seven-day trial. Usually Extra is £10.99 a month, with Premium coming in at £13.49 (via Eurogamer).
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stray#Us West#Timezone#Video Game#Xbox Game Pass#Bst Rrb Europe#Gb#Future Plc
NME

‘Soulframe’ is a new fantasy MMORPG from the ‘Warframe’ developers

Digital Extremes, the developer behind free-to-play shooter Warframe, has announced a new fantasy MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) called Soulframe. Details are scarce on the upcoming game currently, but Digital Extremes accompanied the announcement with a five-minute-long cinematic reveal trailer. The trailer showcases some of Soulframe’s fantasy premise. The...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for July confirmed

We may be halfway through July already but the games keep rolling from Microsoft with the latest announcement of more titles being released on the Xbox Game Pass. The upcoming selection that Microsoft will be offering includes Watch Dogs 2, Torment: Tides of Numenera, and more. Here are the Xbox Game Pass titles coming in the second half of July.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass has ruined the console's Prime Day deals

As is usually the case, Amazon Prime Day has, overall, been pretty decent for gaming deals. Across PS5, Switch and Xbox, we've seen some absolute steals on games ranging from AAA blockbusters to indie gems. That's all good for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but deals for Xbox Series X|S games...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Cats
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Being Blocked From Playing A Certain Game

So, the swanky overhauled version of PS Plus just keeps on hitting hurdles. Ever since the service’s launch back in June (May in some Asian countries), there’ve been a number of issues raised, including the fact that many of the classic games in the library were PAL ROMs as opposed to the superior NTSC versions, and that users on the PC app were left unable to start some games altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tesla to demo Steam integration next month

Elon Musk isn't just about messing around (opens in new tab) with Twitter. The eccentric billionaire's day job (well, one of them) is running the electric car and clean energy company Tesla, a trillion-dollar firm that Musk has a 17% stake in. Tesla vehicles are high-end and expensive items, and...
BUSINESS
SVG

Final Fantasy 7 Is Causing A Headache For PS Plus Subscribers

One of the big advantages that Xbox has had over PlayStation in this generation of console wars is the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. This grants players on PC or any of the recent generations of Xbox consoles access to a library of hundreds of blockbuster titles for a low monthly fee. In an attempt to combat this, Sony has modified its own PlayStation Plus subscription into tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. Essential is basically the same as the old PS Plus, giving subscribers access to three free monthly games and online services, but the upgraded versions also grant access to an online library of games curated by Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

PS Plus free trial drops just in time for Stray

PlayStation Plus now offers a new seven-day trial for its Extra and Premium tiers. As first reported earlier today by Eurogamer (opens in new tab), PlayStation looks to have quietly added a new seven-day trial for PS Plus. The new trial lets users get in on a week of either the PS Plus's Extra or Premium tiers, and all the included games and store discounts the two tiers boast.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to upgrade armor in the Destiny 2 Solstice event

Candescent armor is set to be one of Destiny 2's best pieces of event loot, especially now that Bungie has ditched the grindier Solstice of Heroes from previous years in favour of a more streamlined version of the event. This time around you can use currencies gained from activities to upgrade your Solstice armor stats, effectively letting you tailor part of your stat spread.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

XSEED Games To Launch ‘No More Heroes 3’ in English This Fall

XSEED Games will be launching No More Heroes III in English this October. Developed by Grasshopper Manufacture and originally published by Marvelous in Japan last year, the title is the fourth installment in the No More Heroes series, arriving 11 years after its predecessor No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy