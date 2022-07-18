ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Navy’s famed Blue Angels aerial acrobatics team selects first female pilot

By Courtney Kube
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in its 76-year history, the Navy’s famed Blue Angels aerial demonstration team will feature a female pilot. The Navy on Monday named Lt. Amanda Lee as one of the Blue Angels’ newest core members. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed dazzling aerial...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Excavation of graves begins at site of colonial Black church

Archaeologists in Virginia began excavating three suspected graves at the original site of one of the nation’s oldest Black churches on Monday, commencing a monthslong effort to learn who was buried there and how they lived. The First Baptist Church was formed in 1776 by free and enslaved Black people in Williamsburg, the colonial capital of Virginia. Members initially met secretly in fields and under trees in defiance of laws that prevented African Americans from congregating. A total of 41 apparent burial plots have been identified. Most are 4 to 6 feet (1.2 to 1.8 meters) long and up to 2 feet (0.61 meters) wide. The soil is discolored in places where holes were likely dug and filled back in. Only one grave appears to be marked, with an upside-down empty wine bottle. Before excavations began Monday, a private blessing was held.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dies in multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth Monday morning. According to police, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of George Washington Highway and Afton Parkway. At the scene, a woman was located with fatal injuries. No other...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mounds View, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
NBC News

NBC News

413K+
Followers
50K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy