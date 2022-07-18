ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The price of ethereum rises by over 48% but miners are still selling their GPUs. Here's why

By Dave James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

In the last week alone, the price of Ethereum has risen by over 29%, and in the last month has gone up more than 48% from its low $994 on June 20 this year. For everyone super-excited about the collapse of cryptocurrencies, specifically those that have held modern graphics cards hostage for the past two years, that's got to be a concern.

But actually it's possibly not worth getting too worried about the supposed thawing of this crypto winter. There's a good chance that the price of ethereum has been rising to such an extent precisely because it will soon not need those GPUs to function as a digital currency. And by soon we're talking about potentially September 19, 2022.

Even though the price has been spiking recently, the number of miners punishing their graphics cards with the ETH algorithm hasn't gone up at the same level. in fact the global ethereum hash rate has effectively stabalised post crash. So yeah, they're still listing their cards on ebay. Or their local equivalent.

The Ethereum Foundation has gone public with an actual proposed date for the ethereum network to turn off the graphics card mines. This is the point where it will switch to a proof of stake (PoS) consensus model as opposed to the current proof of work (PoW) model which demands the use of GPUs to secure the blockchain. This is the same energy-sapping mechanism that bitcoin needs to function, and together the two cryptocurrencies are responsible for carbon emissions of more than 150MT/yr.

Or, the same carbon emissions as a modern, medium-sized country.

The Merge's date was proposed on a consensus developers call, where Ethereum Foundation's Tim Beiko put forward a planning timeline which culminates in a final merge on September 19 after the testing networks have been thoroughly tested and signed off.

It's been a long time coming, and despite there now being a specific date, that could still all change. "Please treat this target with appropriate caution," says Ben Edgington in his 'What's new in Eth2' post about the new timeline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsKbb_0gjdNTjP00

(Image credit: Coinbase)

What is the suggested timeline for Ethereum's PoS merge?

  • Goerli/Prater client releases 27th or 28th of July.
  • Announce 28th/29th.
  • Prater Bellatrix on the 8th of August
  • Goerli Merge on the 11th.
  • ACD 18th August plan mainnet Merge:
    - Bellatrix early september;
    - Merge two weeks later (week of Sept 19th).

The PoS consensus requires validators, not miners. With each validator staking 32 Eth with the ethereum network for the chance to write blocks of transactions to the blockchain, with rewards for issuing each block.

This shift will cut the energy demands and carbon emissions by 99.95%, according to the Ethereum Foundation , which will immediately negate at least some of the criticism people have about the second largest cryptocurrency. I mean, the merge will effectively remove the biggest issues us PC gamers have with ethereum given that any further price increases won't encourage more mining and we can still expect future GPU releases to go into the hands of gamers.

Your next upgrade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39laZS_0gjdNTjP00

(Image credit: Future)

Best CPU for gaming : The top chips from Intel and AMD
Best gaming motherboard : The right boards
Best graphics card : Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits
Best SSD for gaming : Get into the game ahead of the rest

Well, so long as ethereum classic doesn't keep rising, that is. That's a cryptocurrency based on the old-school ethereum model and is therefore all about hoarding GPUs and expending offensive levels of energy for an intangible reward.

Like ethereum, ethereum classic has seen its own price rise, growing by 66% in the last month and 51% in the past week alone . They're all still linked to the health of bitcoin as the market leader, and despite the recent price crash it has rallied by nearly 15% in the last month.

So, maybe the whole crypto winter is over, or maybe we're just waiting for an even bigger crypto crash. As ever with cryptocurrencies, who knows? It's all gambling on snake oil after all.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Founders who ‘cannot be trusted’ and a $50 million yacht: New Three Arrows Capital bankruptcy filing sheds light on the crypto hedge fund’s epic demise

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Kyle Davies and Zhu Su, the founders of Three Arrows Capital (3AC), are nowhere to be found, but the size of their firm’s gargantuan debt obligations have come into clearer view. The crypto hedge fund owes $3.5 billion to 27 different companies, including $2.3 billion to digital currency lender Genesis Global Trading, according to a court filing in the firm’s bankruptcy made public on Monday.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpus#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#Eth#The Ethereum Foundation
altcoinbuzz.io

Ethereum Merge – The Next Big Thing in Crypto History

Ethereum blockchain, one of the world’s foremost decentralized open-source networks suffers from serious scalability issues. As a solution to its scalability issues, the blockchain has put forward The Ethereum Merge. According to analysts, the Ethereum Merge is looking like the next big thing in the entire crypto space. The...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
CNET

Crypto Hedge Fund Founders Bought $50M Yacht Before Going Bankrupt

Though cryptocurrency is polarizing, there's one thing everyone can agree on: It's volatile. Valuations quickly reach dizzying heights, but can get pulverized into the ground just as fast. Exemplifying that dichotomy is Three Arrows Capital, a Singapore-based hedge fund that filed for bankruptcy on July 1. Three Arrows Capital was...
MARKETS
Reuters

Stocks edge up, dollar dips as Fed hike expectations lessened

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks edged higher on Monday as a late-session sell-off in U.S. equities trimmed earlier gains while the dollar slipped as investors tamped down expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more aggressive approach in hiking interest rates next week.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Strong Rally Incoming for Ethereum (ETH), Predicts Popular Crypto Strategist – Here’s His Target

A widely tracked crypto analyst believes that leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is gearing up for a massive rally as it begins to flash signs of strength. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,200 Twitter followers that he sees a huge surge incoming for Ethereum in the coming weeks after ETH took out its resistance at $1,281.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Crypto Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Crypto Rebound

Marathon is taking the necessary steps to ramp up mining. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Bitcoin and Ethereum Soar as the Crypto Market Hits $1 Trillion (Again)

The cryptocurrency market regained its $1 trillion valuation on Monday. Bitcoin and Ethereum are up 17% and 44%, respectively, over the past week. J.P. Morgan says the crypto market's deleveraging process may be nearing an end. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

The Current Crypto Bear Market Could Last Another 8 Months: Grayscale

According to Grayscale’s findings, crypto investors may have to wait about eight months for the next bull market. In its latest Insight report, the world’s largest digital asset manager, Grayscale Investments, compared the current bear market with other market cycles in crypto history to predict when the next bull run could arrive.
STOCKS
u.today

Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead Crypto Market Recovery, But It's Too Early to Celebrate: Crypto Market Review, July 18

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy