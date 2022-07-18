ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3G phones may not reach 911 dispatchers

By Lindsay Miller
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the National Association of 911 Administrators, old communication devices may not call 911 due to changes in 3G technology.

An updated cellular network is required to call 911, however, several carriers are phasing out 3G service to make room for more advanced network services, like 5G.

AT&T discontinued 3G service in February.

T-Mobile / Sprint began discontinuing 3G service from March through July.

Verizon will discontinue 3G service at the end of 2022.

The networking change can impact cell phones, smart watches, medical alert devices, and alarm systems.

Charleston Fire Department asks residents to check that their devices have access to 4G, 5G, or LTE networking to reach 911 or 988 dispatchers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

