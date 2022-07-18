ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

UPDATE: Suspected DUI driver crashes into North Las Vegas police vehicle

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRY6F_0gjdKfTs00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas police officer’s patrol vehicle was struck by a suspected DUI driver Sunday night. That man is now facing charges for his second DUI.

According to North Las Vegas Police, the officer was traveling southbound on Camino Al Norte and approaching La Madre Way when the pickup truck driver, Julio Baez Romero, failed to yield the right of way, pulled into the intersection, and struck the patrol vehicle. Neither the officer nor Romero was not injured.

The crash happened at 8:24 p.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmAu5_0gjdKfTs00
    North Las Vegas Police Dept. vehicle struck by suspected DUI driver on July 17, 2022. (Credit: NLVPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQFNH_0gjdKfTs00
    North Las Vegas Police Dept. vehicle struck by suspected DUI driver on July 17, 2022. (Credit: NLVPD)orth Las Vegas Police Dept. vehicle struck by suspected DUI driver on July 17, 2022. (Credit: NLVPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dt09B_0gjdKfTs00
    North Las Vegas Police Dept. vehicle struck by suspected DUI driver on July 17, 2022. (Credit: NLVPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzl06_0gjdKfTs00
    North Las Vegas Police Dept. vehicle struck by suspected DUI driver on July 17, 2022. (Credit: NLVPD)

Police said Romero showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on sobriety tests and showed above the legal limit on a breath test.

An image posted on the North Las Vegas police Instagram account on Monday indicated Romero showed .259% blood alcohol content in a field test — more than three times the legal limit in Nevada (.08%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RX1K_0gjdKfTs00
(North Las Vegas Police Department)

This is Romero’s second arrest for DUI. He is also facing charges for not having a driver’s license, insurance, or registration, as well as failing to yield the right of way.

In a social media post, officers urged drivers to “please drive sober, it’s a simple request that can save lives.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

