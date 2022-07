BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A Longmont man is going to prison after pleading guilty to two crimes in May. Savuth Yin was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted theft of $1 million or more. Yin also pleaded guilty to possession of a defaced firearm. A judge handed down an 18-month sentence for that charge, according to court records. Court records don't indicate whether the sentences will run concurrently or consecutively.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO