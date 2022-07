The stock market is off to the worst start in almost 100 years, and things likely will get worse before they get better. Last week’s horrible inflation reports highlighted just how much the increase in prices (the highest in 40 years) are hammering away at consumers’ purchasing power. Friday’s retail sales numbers were encouraging, but the reality is that the major banks are stashing away cash, expecting a wave of bad loans, and credit card usage is soaring.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO