ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Doorbell Video Footage Shows Delivery Person Collapse In Extreme Heat

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Ring doorbell video captured in Arizona shows a UPS driver collapsing while making deliveries in extreme heat. Scottsdale resident Brian Enriquez shared the surveillance footage with NBC affiliate KPNX in Mesa, which shows a delivery person walk up to his front door, bend down to place the package on the...

wbex.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Woman hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital Friday afternoon after she was struck by a boat propeller at Lake Pleasant. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to the lake at about 3 p.m. for calls of a leg injury. A woman had apparently been injured by a boat propeller and needed to be rushed to the hospital.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 people killed, several others hurt in fiery north Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - Three people are dead and several others have been hospitalized following an early-morning crash on July 22 in north Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department initially responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird and found multiple crashed cars, with one fully engulfed in flames. Six people were...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Accidents
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Surprise Squad gifts Valley mom a big surprise after losing her home in a fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a rough few months for a Valley mom named Kim. As a surgical technician, she’s witnessed firsthand the devastation of the pandemic. Then on Mother’s Day, a fire destroyed her apartment and displaced her family. Her Aunt Patty wanted to do something for her, so she reached out to Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad. The Squad set up their cameras and lights in the clubhouse of the housing community where Patty lives.
SURPRISE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Doorbell#Hot Weather#Lying Down#Accident#Kpnx#Mesa#Nbc News
KOLD-TV

Security guard shoots man at Phoenix convenience store

PHOENIX (TV3/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot by a security guard overnight at a Phoenix convenience store. Just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning, Phoenix police were called to a shooting at a 7-Eleven store near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Details on what led the security guard to shoot the other man are still unclear, but Phoenix police are calling it a case of self-defense.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man warns neighbors about peeping Tom in north Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Everyone likes to think they are safe in their homes. Safe from crime, violence, and possible sexual predators, but that’s not always the case. A Phoenix dad named Steve was recently targeted by a peeping Tom in his neighborhood near 60th Street and Bell Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

5-year-old boy dead after being pulled from Phoenix pool

PHOENIX - A boy is dead after being pulled from a swimming pool in Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police officials, crews were called out to the area of 30th Street and Osborn Road at around 1:30 p.m., and when first responders arrived on scene. The child, initially identified by Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pregnant Phoenix nurse hit, killed by suspected drunk driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mazi Mowzoon is grieving after losing his best friend and partner. On July 10, his wife Karen Garcia-Rodriguez was traveling along Highway 93 and heading to Kingman for work. Detectives say she was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver. She and the baby died at the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
12 News

DNA could finally solve decades-old Arizona murder

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — It's a decades-old mystery that still haunts Arizona's high country. On June 12, 1987, Cathy Sposito went out with her friends for dinner. The New York native was in Yavapai County for school, studying at Prescott College. She told her friends she planned to go hiking in the morning but they didn't realize they'd never see her again.
PRESCOTT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Unlicensed healthcare workers face criminal cases after ABC15 reports

PHOENIX — A pair of recent criminal prosecutions continue to highlight how important it is for the public to verify health professionals’ licenses before seeking treatment. In recent months, an impostor nurse pleaded guilty and an unlicensed psychologist was charged with multiple felonies. Both defendants were the focus...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Kari Lake Suspended From Twitter for Attack Ad

Gubernatorial candidate and former Phoenix newscaster Kari Lake was suspended from Twitter on Friday morning for her latest attack ad against GOP opponent Karrin Taylor Robson. With just over a week left until the August 2 primary, the race for the Republican nomination for governor has devolved into mudslinging, with...
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Mesmerizing Footage Shows Monsoon Moving Through Arizona

Several cities across Arizona saw monsoon weather over the weekend. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the storms moved through, leaving behind severe damage and power outages. Thousands of residents across the state lost power, many of them in the Valley. 12 News reported that the strong storms flattened a mobile home in the Valley.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Heat deaths in large Arizona county hit half-year record

PHOENIX (AP) — Heat associated deaths in Arizona’s largest county have hit a half-year record as more homeless people live unprotected outdoors in the arid desert city while summer temperatures soar well into triple digits. The most recent data from the Maricopa County Department of Health shows 17 heat associated fatalities were registered this year through the first week of July, with another 126 under investigation. About two-thirds of the deaths involved people who were outdoors. Other cities around the U.S. and the world are also sweating through earlier, more intense and longer lasting heat waves that scientists blame on global warning. Record high temperatures currently grip Europe, with London officials asking people to stay home and wildfires raging in Spain, France and elsewhere. In Arizona’s Maricopa County, the number of heat associated deaths reported during the first half are far greater those recorded during the same period in past years. There were 11 such fatalities in the first six months of 2021 with 107 more under investigation; four during that period in 2020 with another 48 under investigation; and three in 2019 with 27 more under investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Weirdest Roadside Attraction

When you're on a road trip, you'll be exposed to stunning landscapes, interesting views of nearby cities and towns, and of course, roadside attractions. Luckily, the United States has no shortage of weirdness on the roads, as Trips To Discover found out. The website pinpointed the weirdest roadside attractions in...
FLORIDA STATE
KTAR.com

Rescue helicopter flies apparent heart attack victim off Phoenix hiking trail

PHOENIX – Rescue crews used a helicopter to carry an apparent heart attack victim off a Phoenix hiking trail on Monday morning, authorities said. The man called 911 around 6:45 a.m. and said he thought he was having a heart attack after traveling about half a mile on the Piestewa Nature Trail, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy