Cass Lake, MN

MnDOT seeks feedback from motorists and pedestrians in Cass Lake

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEMIDJI, Minn. – MnDOT, in a partnership with the City of Cass Lake and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, is seeking feedback from Highway 2 users in Cass Lake as part of a pedestrian safety improvement study. To share your feedback, visit the website at https://talk.dot.state.mn.us/hwy-2-cass-lake-corridor-study. On...

Public Land Sale Auction In Crow Wing County

At 10:00 am on July 29th, Crow Wing County will hold a public land sale auction. It will take place in the Land Services Building located at 322 Laurel Street in Brainerd. Individuals can choose from a number of properties located. throughout Crow Wing County. The Mille Lacs Lake area...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Bull Gets Loose, 'Window Shops' Along Main Street In Park Rapids

A bull got loose in Park Rapids, Minnesota, yesterday (July 21) and took a stroll down Main Street, according to FOX 9. Apparently, a handling mishap led the bull to escape from its owner. The animal was seen walking around Main Street, peering into windows. Luckily, it doesn't appear the bull's shopping spree led to a bull-in-a-china-shop-type situation. However, the bull's trip downtown was cut short for safety reasons. Police blocked off streets so they could safely corral the animal and it took about 45 minutes for the bull's owner to wrangle the it.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Cass Lake, MN
Minnesota Government
Minnesota Traffic
Bemidji, MN
Cass Lake, MN
Missing man found dead in northern Minnesota

(Bemidji, MN)--Authorities in northern Minnesota report that a missing Bemidji-area man has been found dead. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office led a search for 21-year-old Logan Roy Wednesday morning and discovered his body about three quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township. He was last seen walking on Highway 89 Sunday evening. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Roy’s official cause of death.
BEMIDJI, MN
Drug Bust in Northern Minnesota Uncovers Drugs, Rifle

PINE RIVER -- A drug bust in northern Minnesota turned up illegal drugs and an assault rifle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday deputies conducted a traffic stop near Pine River. A small amount of methamphetamine, heroin and ammunition was found. A follow-up search warrant was used at...
PINE RIVER, MN
Pine River drug investigation leads to arrests

PINE RIVER, Minn. — A drug investigation conducted in rural Pine River, Minnesota resulted in the seizure of illegal substances and ammunition, as well as the arrest of two people. The Cass County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Wilson Township on Saturday, July 16.
PINE RIVER, MN
Pair arrested following drug bust in central MN

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest following a drug bust in Cass County, MN. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened on July 16 when deputies pulled over a vehicle and found meth, heroin and ammunition in the vehicle. Authorities later got a search warrant...
FARGO, ND
2022 LLBO Band Member Economic Assistance Payment Information

CASS LAKE- Details have been finalized for the upcoming Economic Assistance payment for LLBO enrolled band members. The payment is the second disbursement from the economic assistance program established in July 2021 utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The Leech Lake Tribal Council set the amount for adult band...
CASS LAKE, MN
Body found in popular Minnesota lake

(Bemidji, MN) -- Officials are investigating after a dead body was found in a northern Minnesota lake. A Department of Natural Resources biologist discovered the body floating in Lake Bemidji on Wednesday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said officers recovered clothing and personal items on the shoreline near where the body was found.
BEMIDJI, MN
Itasca County woman charged with murder, arson

A woman from Ball Club, Minnesota has been charged with murder and arson. Itasca County officials say 42-year-old Crystal Marie Wilson has been charged with Second Degree Intentional Murder and First Degree Arson. The maximum penalty for the most severe charge is 40 years in prison. The incident happened on...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Sheriff: Body recovered from Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
BEMIDJI, MN
Waterville Man, 23, killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash

AKELEY, Minn. – A 23-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash Sunday morning in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the crash happened sometime after midnight on Lake Alice Road Northwest in Shingobee Township, near Akeley. A driver encountered the aftermath of the crash at about 10:28 a.m. and called 911.
WATERVILLE, MN
21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
Bemidji man flees courtroom after being sentenced, police report

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A man has been apprehended after authorities say he fled a courthouse after being sentenced to prison. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. Wednesday to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building, authorities report.While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him.At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported that Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes without incident. He is currently in custody with additional charges expected.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
15-year-old crashes car into northern Minnesota restaurant, 2 injured

DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN

