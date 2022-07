In the wake of a recent fatal shooting, members of an Ypsilanti community asked some neighbors what they could do. The answer was to take a message of peace to the streets. JoAnn McCollum has lived in Ypsilanti for 28 years and is the president of the West Willow Neighborhood Association. She called the June 28th shooting on Nash Avenue “horrific” and reached out to support locals in the neighborhood.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO