Net Medical Announces Major Telemedicine Platform Update

 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Net Medical, creator of the Telemed telemedicine platform, announced today a major update to its enterprise software portfolio. Net Medical President Rafael Rubio said, 'As part of our telemedicine software stack, we maintain kiosk software for telemedicine cart applications. This software enables...

TechCrunch

ByteDance-backed warehouse robotics startup Syrius picks up $7M

The four-year-old company specializes in what’s called automated mobile robots (AMR), in contrast to some of its competitors that offer automated guided vehicles (AGV). In essence, AMRs are robots that can plan routes and react to circumstances in real time and are considered more advanced than AGVs, which follow pre-determined paths.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Morgan Health Invests $30M in Healthcare Plan Provider Centivo

JPMorgan Chase’s healthcare unit, Morgan Health, has made a $30 million investment in Centivo, a provider of health plans for self-insured employers focused on healthcare affordability for employees and their families, according to a Tuesday (July 19) press release. Centivo works to align incentives between accountable care providers and...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hillenbrand Announces Binding Offer to Acquire LINXIS Group, a Global Leader in Process Equipment and Automation Solutions for the Food Industry

Advances Hillenbrand's long-term profitable growth strategy; builds significant scale with leadership positions in attractive food end market. Highly complementary systems and equipment to Coperion; expands its customer offering in food and provides strong synergy opportunities. Expected to be accretive to Adjusted EPS within the first full year. BATESVILLE, Ind., July...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Prime Health Services Expands Sales Team to Scale and Support Growth

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Prime Health Services, Inc., a national cost management solutions company, today announced it has two strategic additions to its development and sales team. These key hires reflect Prime Health’s continued momentum as an emerging PPO network market leader, as well as its expansion strategy across their tailored services for minimizing the rising cost of health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005945/en/ Prime Health Services, Inc., a national cost management solutions company, today announced it has two strategic additions to its development and sales team. Kyle Devereaux, Vice President of Business Development and Bryan Hunziker, National Sales Executive. (Graphic: Business Wire)
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

Thales Delivers Solution to Help SAP Customers Control their Data in the Cloud

PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Thales announced a new cloud data protection solution that will protect SAP customers’ sensitive data in SAP applications in public cloud environments. Together, the two companies are offering new capabilities that enable security teams to own and centralise the control of their encryption keys across public clouds while helping meet compliance and regulatory requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005142/en/ ©Thales
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
Newsweek

World's Best Smart Hospitals 2023

Newsweek is partnering with the respected global data research firm Statista Inc. to establish a ranking of World's Best Smart Hospitals 2023. If you work in this field, please participate in our survey.
HEALTH SERVICES
9to5Mac

Verizon expands super fast 5G UW coverage thanks to C-band spectrum rollout

Verizon has increased its C-band spectrum to 100 MHz in “many markets across the US”. This is a notable increase from the 60 MHz it has been using in 5G markets to date. The company stated in a press release that increasing the spectrum for 5G Ultra Wideband lets Verizon offer higher speeds to more customers. Additionally, the company can offer its 5G Home broadband and Business Internet services to more customers in more places.
BUSINESS
Navy Times

VA overhauls patient wait time website, but not policies on other medical options

Veterans Affairs officials are overhauling their website detailing medical wait times at facilities across the country, but that won’t mean significant changes to private-sector care eligibility for patients worried about access issues. The new site, which went live Tuesday afternoon, is the culmination of months of behind-the-scenes work in...
HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Samsung leads Series A for visibility data provider Vizion

Supply chain visibility provider Vizion announced Tuesday it has closed a $14 million Series A round led by customer Samsung’s investment arm, Samsung Venture Investment, to continue scaling its sales and product teams supporting its application programming interface. Maersk Growth and Value Stream Ventures also participated in the round...
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

TIBCO Cloud Integration Unlocks the Power of Real-Time Data with Breakthrough iPaaS Capabilities

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced significant enhancements to TIBCO Cloud™ Integration, its industry-recognized iPaaS offering, powered by TIBCO Cloud™. This expands the potential for integration of applications, data, and devices across hybrid environments, assisting customers grappling in a volatile business world to accelerate business outcomes. TIBCO Cloud Integration delivers remarkably faster automation of business processes and integration of digital assets across the enterprise. By speeding up and simplifying app development, businesses can now respond to market trends even faster, creating a competitive advantage for customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005197/en/ TIBCO Connect Momentum (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Pecan AI Announces One-Click Data Science Model Deployment, Integration with Core Business Systems, and Automated Live Model Monitoring

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Pecan AI, the leader in AI-based predictive analytics for BI analysts and business teams, today announced the addition of one-click model deployment and integration with common CRMs, marketing automation, and other core business systems. Pecan’s customers can now take immediate actions based on the highly accurate predictions for future churn, lifetime value, demand and other customer-conversion metrics generated by Pecan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005174/en/ Pecan AI Predictive Analytics Platform: Predictive Query Example - Upsell Use-Case (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Wellsheet Recognized as a Sample Vendor in Smart EHR UI in a Gartner Report

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Wellsheet Inc., the leading Smart EHR UI provider reducing clinician burnout and increasing EHR efficiency and usability, announced today that Gartner has named Wellsheet as a Sample Vendor in the Smart EHR UI category in the Gartner® Hype Cycle® for Digital Care Delivery Including Virtual Care, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005345/en/ Wellsheet’s Smart EHR UI harnesses machine learning predictive models to anticipate physicians’ workflow needs, surfacing the most relevant clinical data based on their specialty and workflow habits and allows providers to quickly arrive at the correct clinical insights. Wellsheet is embedded within a Cerner or Epic EHR and enables clinicians to understand what actions to take without compromising the provider-patient interaction. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Ryder Named 2022 Top Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it has been named as a “Green Supply Chain Partner” in the annual Inbound Logistics “G75” special section for the 14th consecutive year. This award recognizes the 75 leading third-party logistics providers that demonstrate a deep commitment to efficiency and sustainability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005114/en/ Ryder named a “Green Supply Chain Partner” in the annual Inbound Logistics “G75” special section for the 14th consecutive year. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY

