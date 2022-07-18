Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Renewal Contract from Colorado Springs Schools for District-Wide Audio/Visual Installation

As Colorado’s drought drags on, one Douglas County community is hoping to pave the way for a new commercial water source: rain. Sterling Ranch, a master-planned community in the northwest region of the county, is ready to test the idea out after more than a decade of working with the legislature and gathering data. If it works, it could change the way the entire state thinks about rainwater harvesting.

