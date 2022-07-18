Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Renewal Contract from Colorado Springs Schools for District-Wide Audio/Visual Installation
Contract extension for Galaxy's AV solutions reflects positive market reception and momentum with recurring business model. TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company'), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, was awarded a renewal contract from...www.austinnews.net
Comments / 0