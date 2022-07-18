ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Renewal Contract from Colorado Springs Schools for District-Wide Audio/Visual Installation

austinnews.net
 2 days ago

Contract extension for Galaxy's AV solutions reflects positive market reception and momentum with recurring business model. TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company'), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, was awarded a renewal contract from...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado to receive $57 million in federal funds to extend electric vehicle charging network

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Federal Highway Administration announced this week that it will allocate $57 million to Colorado for the purpose of building more fast chargers and charging stations for electric vehicles. "Colorado is a leader in this," said Kay Kelly, chief of innovative mobility for the Colorado Department of Transportation. "In 2019, The post Colorado to receive $57 million in federal funds to extend electric vehicle charging network appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Colorado Springs Utilities sees an increase in solar power scams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As solar panel installations are on the rise, Colorado Springs Utilities says solar power scams are increasing as well. The utility company says they are continuing to receive reports of people going door to door illegitimately claiming they're with Colorado Springs Utilities. "A lot of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Business
City
Toccoa, GA
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
Local
Georgia Business
KXRM

First teacher apprenticeship program approved in Colorado

CALHAN, Colo. — Calhan School District has created and been approved by the United States Department of Labor to sponsor the first registered K-12 Teacher Apprenticeship Program in Colorado. The Teacher Apprenticeship Program will allow school districts to grow their own teachers from the experienced paraprofessionals, coaches, and staff working within their district. It will […]
CALHAN, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Sterling Ranch begins state’s first commercial rainwater harvesting pilot program

As Colorado’s drought drags on, one Douglas County community is hoping to pave the way for a new commercial water source: rain. Sterling Ranch, a master-planned community in the northwest region of the county, is ready to test the idea out after more than a decade of working with the legislature and gathering data. If it works, it could change the way the entire state thinks about rainwater harvesting.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Colorado Springs Schools#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
KXRM

Lightning strikes in Colorado Springs neighborhoods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There was serious storm activity all over Colorado — and in Colorado Springs, we saw some amazing lightning displays. Some, saw them a little bit closer than they would like. One man at The Meadows apartment complex caught some truly stunning video of lightning striking a tree just outside his balcony. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Drive-in cinema in Colorado Springs to support the LGBTQ+ community

COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend is the 2022 Pikes Peak Pride Festival in downtown Colorado Springs, but before that you can participate in a special event on Friday to kick off all the festivities. Kathy Stults, Development Officer at Rocky Mountain Women’s Film, and Liss Smith, Communications Manager for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs physician speaks on rising Covid-19 cases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The CDC reports Covid-19 cases are trending upwards. Local physician Dr. Richard Vu says we need to be aware but not to worry. This recent spike in cases comes from variants of the Omicron strain of Covid-19, which he says spreads faster but is less severe.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado Springs native selected in the MLB Draft

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Colorado Springs Firefighters set to discuss fire risk in residential areas. Springfield mayor speaks after an entire Colorado police force resigned in a small Colorado town. Updated: 5 hours ago. Full interview from July 19, 2022 after three officers, including the police chief, resigned....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy