Emilia Clarke says she's missing "quite a bit" of her brain after suffering two aneurysms in 2011 and 2013. "The amount of my brain that is no longer usable — it's remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions," the Game of Thrones alum, 35, told BBC One's Sunday Morning over the weekend. "I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that."

