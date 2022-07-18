ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Organic-focused restaurant Organic Krush expands in Virginia

By Richmond BizSense
RICHMOND, Va. -- Spurred in part by a steady stream of out-of-towners passing through its Short Pump location, an organic-focused chain of eateries is branching out with another location in Central Virginia. Organic Krush, founded by University of Richmond alumnae Michelle Walrath, recently opened a new restaurant in Charlottesville, giving the company its third outpost in Virginia. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

