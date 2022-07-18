Auburn: Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Auburn, New york

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 68. Storms, near-record heat this week. See 5-day forecast. STEEP PRICE FOR ICONIC STAIRS’ REPAIR: Lauren Radford descends the 178 steps toward Euclid Avenue from Westminster Park on Syracuse’s East Side. The concrete and brick steps were built almost 100 years ago and are the stuff of legend, heavily used by neighborhood walkers and a destination for all manner of runners, ruck sackers, college athletes and anyone seeking a challenge. Now, the steps are crumbling. Pouring life back into them will likely cost more than $1 million, and every time people start imagining what the project could become, the price tag goes even higher. (Dennis Nett photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO