ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate change's fingerprints on ever hotter heatwaves

By Loic VENANCE
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoI4p_0gjdGpdO00
Scientists are now able to link specific extreme weather events to climate change /AFP

Hotter, longer, more frequent. Heatwaves such as the one currently roasting much of Europe, or the record-shattering hot spell endured by India and Pakistan in March, are an unmistakable sign of climate change, experts said Monday.

- Humans to blame -

"Every heatwave that we are experiencing today has been made hotter and more frequent because of human induced climate change," said Friederike Otto, senior lecturer at Imperial College London's Grantham Institute for Climate Change.

"It's pure physics, we know how greenhouse gas molecules behave, we know there are more in the atmosphere, the atmosphere is getting warmer and that means we are expecting to see more frequent heatwaves and hotter heatwaves."

In recent years, advances in the discipline known as attribution science have allowed climatologists to calculate how much global heating contributes to individual extreme weather events.

The India-Pakistan heatwave, for example, was calculated to have been 30 times more likely with the more than 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming that human activity has caused since the mid-nineteenth century.

The heatwave that shattered records in North America in June 2021, leaving hundreds dead as temperatures soared to 50C in places, would have been virtually impossible without global heating.

And the last major European heatwave, in 2019, was made 3C hotter by climate change.

"The increase in the frequency, duration, and intensity of these events over recent decades is clearly linked to the observed warming of the planet and can be attributed to human activity," the World Meteorological Organisation said in a Monday statement.

- Worse to come -

However unbearable temperatures get this week, scientists are unanimous: there is worse to come.

At 1.5C of warming -- the most ambitious Paris climate agreement goal -- UN climate scientists calculate that heatwaves will be more than four times more likely than the pre-industrial baseline.

At 2C or warming, that figure reaches 5.6 times more likely, and at 4C heatwaves will be nearly 10 times more likely to occur.

Despite three decades of UN-led negotiations, countries' climate plans currently put Earth on course to warm a "catastrophic" 2.7C, according to the UN.

Matthieu Sorel, a climatologist at Meteo-France, said that climate change was already influencing the frequency and severity of heatwaves.

"We're on the way to hotter and hotter summers, where 35C becomes the norm and 40C will be reached regularly," he said.

- Danger of death -

The heatwaves of the future depend largely on how rapidly the global economy can decarbonise.

The UN's climate science panel has calculated that 14 percent of humanity will be hit with dangerous heat every five years on average with 1.5C of warming, compared with 37 percent at 2C.

"In all of places in the world where we have data there is an increase in mortality risk when we are exposed to high temperatures," said Eunice Lo, a climate scientist at the University of Bristol's Cabot Institute for the Environment.

It's not only the most vulnerable people who are at risk of health impacts frim heat, it's even the fit and healthy people who will be at risk."

There is a real risk in future of so-called "wet bulb" temperatures -- where heat combines with humidity to create conditions where the human body cannot cool itself via perspiration -- breaching lethal levels in many parts of the world.

As well as the imminent threat to human health, heatwaves compound drought and make larger areas vulnerable to wild fires, such as those now raging across parts of France, Portugal, Spain, Greece and Morocco.

They also menace the food supply.

India, the world's second-largest wheat producer, chose to ban grain exports after the heatwave impacted harvests, worsening a shortage in some countries prompted by Russia's invasion of key exporter Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Climate Science#Heatwave#Imperial College London#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
CNN

A hypothetical weather forecast for 2050 is coming true next week

(CNN) — Two years ago, forecasters in the UK conducted an interesting thought experiment: What will our forecasts look like in 2050?. The climate crisis is pushing weather to the extreme all over the world, and temperatures in the northern latitudes have been particularly sensitive to these changes. So meteorologists at the UK Met Office -- the official weather forecast agency for the UK -- dove in to the super long-range climate models in the summer of 2020 to see what kind of temperatures they'd be forecasting in about three decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Billion-Year-Old Water Has Highest Concentration Of Radioactively-Produced Elements Ever Found

In 2016 the oldest water in the world was found 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) deep at the bottom of a Canadian mine. Since the previous record had been set three years earlier at a higher level of the same mine, it seemed like there might be something special about that location. Now, however, the same team have found water at similar depth in the Moab Khotsong gold and uranium mine in South Africa and it's at least 1.2 billion years old. Like the Canadian water, it contains elements that allow life to survive without any access to energy from the Sun.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AFP

AFP

72K+
Followers
31K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy