Sioux City looking for public input on downtown infrastructure reconstruction project

By Laila Freeman
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City will be hosting a downtown infrastructure reconstruction project engagement event.

The event will take place on July 22 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during Food Truck Friday at Pearl Street Park.

The public will have the opportunity to learn more about the plan’s progress as well as provide input.

JEO Consulting Group is helping to create the Infrastructure Reconstruction Plan with the goal of identifying and prioritizing possible repairs and replacements. It will; covers about 126 blocks in downtown Sioux City and from Wesley Parkway to Floyd Boulevard and from Gordon Drive to 8th Street.

The city’s community and public engagement specialist Anne Westra said face-to-face discussion is an important way for city officials to receive community input.

“We have put out a survey in the last couple of months, and as you know, surveys are not always responded to extremely well, so we want to provide an alternate opportunity for citizens to come out and share their voices to look at the plan as it is currently,” Westra said.

The city will also be giving out a few movie passes and tickets at the event.

The infrastructure plan is expected to be complete in 2023. The construction of projects will be determined based on available funding.

For more information on the Sioux City Downtown Infrastructure Reconstruction Plan, visit the city’s website or call the Public Works Department at 712-279-6324.


