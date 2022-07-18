ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa developer Edward DeBartolo Jr. among DeSantis' top donors last week

By News Service of Florida
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis raised more than $11.54 million in a week for his political committee and campaign account, with $10 million coming from one contributor, according to newly filed...

Comments / 20

Beverly Cowart
4d ago

lets see what public land gets approval for construction after this big donation!

Reply
9
Seen too much
4d ago

Of course the developers all love DEATHSANTIS NO IMPACT FEES FOR ALL THE INFRASTRUCTURE THEY USE UP.

Reply(3)
7
Joey Bouchardo
4d ago

Everyone likes DeSantis. The public, business leaders, law enforcement, etc. Only loons on the left despise him because he’s been such a success.

Reply(2)
7
 

