Somerville, MA

Somerville man arrested after allegedly threatening T bus operator for driving too slowly

By Madeleine Aitken
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

The man told the operator he was "f***ing driving too slowly," according to police.

Jim Davis / The Boston Globe, File
A Somerville man was taken into custody Friday for allegedly threatening an MBTA bus driver.

Wakell Steele, 22, boarded the bus in Davis Square shortly before 6:30 p.m. and, after a short time, requested a stop and then approached the operator of the stopped bus near Highland Avenue and Benton Street, demanding his money back and saying he was “f***ing driving too slowly,” according to MBTA Transit Police.

Steele then allegedly picked up a chock block — a roughly 5 pound block of wood that is used to secure a bus’s tires when it’s not in use — from the front of the bus. He took an “aggressive stance” and again demanded a refund, police said.

The operator pushed past Steele to exit the bus and pointed him out to officers who caught up to him as he was walking toward Central Street, according to police.

When officers tried to engage him in conversation, Steele allegedly challenged them to remove their duty belts. He was taken into custody for assault by mean of a dangerous weapon.

Boston

Armed suspect shoots himself after hours-long standoff with police on I-495

The standoff took place in Andover near the Andover-Lawrence line. An hours-long standoff between Massachusetts State Police and an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside his vehicle on I-495 ended Tuesday evening with the suspect apparently shooting himself. State Police tweeted around 8:20 p.m. that an armed suspect had barricaded...
ANDOVER, MA
Boston

92-year-old man drowns in N.H. lake

William Duryea of Exeter, NH was pulled from the water and given CPR before being pronounced dead on the scene. A 92-year-old man drowned in Squam Lake in Sandwich, New Hampshire, Wednesday afternoon. William Duryea of Exeter, New Hampshire, was pulled from the water and given CPR before being pronounced...
EXETER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man threatened MBTA bus operator for ‘driving to slow,’ challenged toughness of officers

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man was arrested after police say he threatened an MBTA bus operator before he challenged the toughness of officers during a subsequent confrontation. Officers responding to a report bus driver being threatened by a passenger in the area of Highland Avenue and Benton Street in Somerville on Friday learned 22-year-old Wakell Steele had demanded his money back, accusing the victim of “driving to slowly.”
SOMERVILLE, MA
