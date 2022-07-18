ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Police identify woman found shot in car, homicide investigation underway

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d30Hm_0gjdFvxx00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department has identified a woman found shot on Saturday. A homicide investigation is now underway.

Jefasha Mitchell, 26, was found in a car in an alley on Louise Avenue on Saturday, July 16. She had been shot, police said. She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The death has been declared a homicide and an investigation is underway.

An initial police statement released Saturday said “numerous” witnesses had been interviewed but a suspect had not been identified. Tips regarding the case can be submitted to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

No other details were immediately available. We’ll continue the story as more information becomes available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police are Investigating after a Man Wanted for Question Evades Officers

Knoxville Police are investigating after a man is taken into custody after evading police and hiding in a Western Heights apartment. Knoxville Police tried to stop a car yesterday (Thursday) afternoon with a man, who is wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation, on I-40 West near I-275. The car did not stop then officers found the car abandoned in the complex and officers found the man in an apartment.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal South Knoxville Accident

Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal accident in South Knoxville. It happened on Chapman Highway at Meridian Road involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead. The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was going north on Chapman Highway when a vehicle...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Three dead in intersection car wreck on Old Emory Road

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people died after a multivehicle accident Friday, July 22 at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The Anderson County police reported the crash scene in the Claxton community. According to the TDOT...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

Boater accidentally shot by group drinking and firing guns, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of men were taken into custody after a boater was accidentally shot on the Holston River, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said. According to the report, five men, identified as Dakota Fawver, Elijah Brown, Elijah Sharp, Noah Parker and Thomas Pratt, were drinking and shooting guns at a small target on the riverbank when the incident happened.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Six in custody after boater shot on the Holston River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six people were taken into custody after boater on the Holston River was shot, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6419 Asheville Highway on the evening of July 16 for a report of a shooting near the Holston River. A man was shot in the left hip while in a boat on the river and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#East Tennessee#Violent Crime
wtloam.com

Tennessee Man Arrested In Knox County For Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a Tennessee man is facing a host of charges following an incident at a home in Knox County. Deputies received a call about a possible domestic disturbance at a home on Martin Crawford Lane in Flat Lick. When they arrived at the home, the person who called in the complaint met them at the door. Meanwhile, the suspect, 20-year-old John Brandon Gray, of New Tazewell, was attempting to run out the back door. When one of the deputies caught him, he ran back inside and locked the door. Gray then ran out another door to his car trying to escape. Deputies surrounded the car and had to break out a window out of the car and tase him to get him into custody. Gray was taken to Barbourville ARH for treatment after being tased. Once he was cleared, he was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication. He was lodged the Knox County Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Motorcyclist dies in Chapman Highway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died Thursday night after a crash on Chapman Highway, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The crash happened around 10 p.m., he said. The 21-year-old motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was reportedly travelling north on the highway when another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction turned left, in front of the motorcyclist. The victim then tried to stop, Erland said, but the motorcycle flipped.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Body cameras capture deputy getting shot during dog attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warning: The video in this story contains strong language and graphic images. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage documenting the moments a deputy was attacked by a dog then accidentally shot by her partner who intended to shoot the animal. Officers were...
POWELL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Four arrested in theft of family van, wheelchair after Smokies game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people have been arrested in the case of a family van and wheelchair that was stolen after a Tennessee Smokies game. The Millsaps family was leaving a Smokies game on July 15 around 11 p.m. when their van had to be left on I-40 West at Strawberry Plains Pike after it had overheated. When Wesley Millsaps returned to fix the van, it was gone according to a police report. The van was adapted to accommodate their son Mason, a 14-year-old with cerebral palsy. It also contained his specialized stroller chair.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee man accused of being main supplier to gun trafficking ring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A months-long investigation in New York led authorities to accuse a Tennessee man of being the main supplier in a gun trafficking ring, according to a release from Queens District Attorney Katz. The investigation, titled Operation Hotcakes, took place over an 11-month span. A Queens County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Family searching for answers 1 year after murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chaka Sligh’s family is still looking for answers one year after her death. It was the early morning hours of July 17, 2021 when Chaka Sligh was in a car with a friend heading down the 2700 block of East 5th Avenue in East Knoxville when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, hitting Sligh. Sligh’s friend sped down Central Street where KPD officers were flagged down.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy