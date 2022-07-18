Police identify woman found shot in car, homicide investigation underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department has identified a woman found shot on Saturday. A homicide investigation is now underway.

Jefasha Mitchell, 26, was found in a car in an alley on Louise Avenue on Saturday, July 16. She had been shot, police said. She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The death has been declared a homicide and an investigation is underway.

An initial police statement released Saturday said “numerous” witnesses had been interviewed but a suspect had not been identified. Tips regarding the case can be submitted to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

