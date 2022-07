Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the AMC Montgomery 16 cineplex at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Sunday night, July 17, 2022. The assault was reported at the theater at 8:54 PM. Four assaults were reported at the mall between May 18 and June 7 this year; this is the first to be reported at the mall's movie theater.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO