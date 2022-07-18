BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground announces testing schedule for week of July 18

ABERDEEN, MD—Loud noise alert!

Aberdeen Proving Ground officials have announced that the base will conduct firing tests this week.

APG has daytime and nighttime testing scheduled for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 until 12 a.m. (midnight) and July 20-22, 2022 until 8 p.m.

Testing will include military weapons and water craft visible during the daytime and nighttime hours.

The surrounding communities may hear weapon fire and see flashes of light visible off-post from illumination devices. These operations are not hazardous to residents and are integral to ensuring continued readiness of service members.

Residents with questions regarding testing at Aberdeen Proving Ground are encouraged to contact the installation at 410-278-4415.

Photo via Pixabay

