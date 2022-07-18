ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp Spotted with Mystery Redhead

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpdR1_0gjdFTRj00

Johnny Depp has tongues wagging after he was spotted with a mystery woman in Italy.

Depp was in Italy for Perugia’s Umbria Jazz Festival, where he was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. As he arrived for rehearsals on Sunday, he had a gorgeous redhead by his side.

As Johnny got out of a van, wearing jeans, a white shirt, and a brown hat, he was joined by a woman sporting jean shorts, a green top, and sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNolz_0gjdFTRj00

TMZ reports the woman is a French teacher, who is working on Depp's upcoming movie "Jeanne du Barry."

The sighting comes just days after Johnny reunited with his attorney Camille Vasquez in Prague. The lawyer represented Depp in his successful defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a video posted on Instagram, Vasquez and her British boyfriend Edward Owen can be seen chatting with Johnny backstage at a concert. Watch!

Camille, 37, and Edward, 38, were first linked in June when they were seen leaving a Virginia hotel near the Fairfax County Courthouse, where Vasquez was representing Johnny at his defamation trial.

Last month, a source also told DailyMail.com that Camille and Edward met in November at an upscale gastropub in London.

According to DailyMail.com, Owen has been an exec at WeWork since 2017. At the company, he handles real estate for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Comments / 32

shona allen
4d ago

Love the sun glasses 🕶 got a pair myself ...Live your life JOHNNY...still routing for ya 🤩

Reply
10
Patricia Leonard
4d ago

Extremely happy to see the facial hair returning!!!!

Reply
10
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard 'Enjoying Herself' With Lavish Dinners In Hamptons As She Fights Ex Johnny Depp Over New Trial

Owing her ex-husband millions of dollars isn't stopping Amber Heard from enjoying her life. The embattled star has been hiding out in the Hamptons following her brutal court loss last month, and she seems to be fine with spending a pretty penny despite owing Johnny Depp $8.35 million. (The seven-person Virginia jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in his defamation suit against Heard, who walked away with $2 million in her $100 million counterclaim.)
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
State
Virginia State
Parade

Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in First Instagram Post Since Johnny Depp's Trial

Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t share much on Instagram, but when she does, it’s kind of a big deal. The 23-year-old has mostly stayed away from social media throughout her father Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. She didn’t even post when the six-week trial concluded and the...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thebrag.com

Elon Musk looks like a dead fish laying out in the sun amid Twitter lawsuit

Some recent photos of Elon Musk in Mykonos on a yacht has spurred Twitter into roasting him upon seeing him shirtless. TMZ recently posted some pictures they took of Elon Musk on Twitter. Musk is currently on vacation in Mykonos amid Twitter’s lawsuit against him. The pictures taken were of Elon shirtless on a friend’s yacht and needless to say, the images weren’t very flattering in the slightest. This was not due to the fault of the camera but more due to the sheer amount of light reflection Elon’s pasty complexion was putting off.
BUSINESS
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner: 1st Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Ex Smiling In Lake Tahoe After His Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner had a huge smile on her face in the first photo that she shared since her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star, 50, posted a selfie of herself on a beautiful bike ride in Lake Tahoe, California to her Instagram Story, which you can see here, on Sunday, July 17. Shortly after Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, his ex-wife looked very happy out on the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Redhead#Defamation#Italy#Perugia#Tmz#French#British#Dailymail Com
The Independent

Former child star Edward Furlong reveals new teeth after meth and heroin addiction

Edward Furlong, who found fame as a child actor in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, has received a new set of teeth following years of drug addiction.The 44-year-old opened up about his abuse of meth and heroin throughout his twenties and thirties, which led to his overdosing a “couple” of times.Furlong starred opposite Arnold Schwarzeneggar in the Terminator film when he was 13, also appearing in American History X with Edward Norton and Before and After with Meryl Streep and Liam Neeson.However, his struggles with drug addiction led to several convictions, the most recent of which was in 2016 for being...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox poses on top of a taxi in her underwear

Folks, she’s at it again. Julia Fox stars in Alexander Wang’s new Bodywear campaign, modeling a white ribbed bralette ($30) and boxer briefs ($30) from the designer’s underwear collection while perched atop a yellow taxi, itself outfitted in a supersized pair of tighty whities. The “Uncut Gems”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
