Johnny Depp Spotted with Mystery Redhead

Johnny Depp has tongues wagging after he was spotted with a mystery woman in Italy.

Depp was in Italy for Perugia’s Umbria Jazz Festival, where he was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. As he arrived for rehearsals on Sunday, he had a gorgeous redhead by his side.

As Johnny got out of a van, wearing jeans, a white shirt, and a brown hat, he was joined by a woman sporting jean shorts, a green top, and sunglasses.

TMZ reports the woman is a French teacher, who is working on Depp's upcoming movie "Jeanne du Barry."

The sighting comes just days after Johnny reunited with his attorney Camille Vasquez in Prague. The lawyer represented Depp in his successful defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a video posted on Instagram, Vasquez and her British boyfriend Edward Owen can be seen chatting with Johnny backstage at a concert. Watch!

Camille, 37, and Edward, 38, were first linked in June when they were seen leaving a Virginia hotel near the Fairfax County Courthouse, where Vasquez was representing Johnny at his defamation trial.

Last month, a source also told DailyMail.com that Camille and Edward met in November at an upscale gastropub in London.

According to DailyMail.com, Owen has been an exec at WeWork since 2017. At the company, he handles real estate for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.