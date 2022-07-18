ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

Trial postponed for Sayre woman who allegedly beat husband with rock

By Carl Aldinger
 4 days ago

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The trial for the Sayre woman accused of hitting her husband with her truck and a rock has been postponed for over a month, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The next appearance date to set the trial date for Jennifer Craig, 29, is now August 23, 2022, the DA’s office said. Jury selection was scheduled to begin July 18, but the trial was pushed back due to availability issues with a defense witness.

Craig was charged with criminal attempted homicide in July 2021 after police said she allegedly got into a domestic dispute with her husband. According to the criminal complaint filed at the time, Craig allegedly found texts between her husband and his ex-wife.

Pennsylvania State Police said that Craig and her husband later got into a fight, and her husband tried to get into his truck to leave. At that point, police said Craig entered her own vehicle and drove into her husband multiple times, pinning him between her car and his truck.

She then allegedly hit him in the head with a “softball-sized” rock, police said. PSP also said Craig didn’t call 911 waited several hours before taking her husband to Robert Packer Hospital. A nurse told police he had a broken left public bone, a torn rotator cuff, a concussion, and that both hip joints were broken.

Craig faces the charges of Criminal Attempted Homicide, two felony counts of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Harassment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
