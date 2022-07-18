ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
A Sunday afternoon crash on a Lancaster County road killed a motorcyclist, police said. The motorcycle crashed around 4:27...

PennLive.com

Driver won’t be charged in central Pa. bus crash that injured 30

State police announced that they will not file any charges against the driver of a bus that crash along Interstate 81 last September, injuring several dozen people. The crash occurred on Sept. 19, when a Van Hool bus driven by Adam Wright of Lancaster veered off of the highway, onto the right shoulder, and then went through the gore and the exit ramp to Route 25 in Schuylkill County.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Lancaster car dealership theft

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata Police are investigating a recent business burglary at a car dealership. The burglary happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 16, at a dealership on the 400 block of North Reading Road in Ephrata Township. Police say the suspect(s) forced entry into...
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

State Police searching for fleeing York motorcyclist

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in York are searching for a motorcyclist who has twice fled police. On May 10 around 12 p.m. the pictured suspect fled a Trooper in Wrightsville and on May 28 the same suspect fled a Trooper on I-83S near mile marker 24.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Suspect wanted in Elizabethtown Turkey Hill theft

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) –The Northwest Regional Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed Turkey Hill out of over $300 dollars in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. According to police, on Sunday, July 10 at around 2:30 a.m., the suspect entered the Turkey Hill on North Hanover Street, proceeded behind...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man punches police officer in face during arrest

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster city has been arrested after he fought with police officers on Sunday, July 17. According to the Manor Township Police Department, at 2:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Colonial Manor Drive for a burglary in progress. When police arrived they located 35-year-old James King of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man accused of providing fenantyl that caused fatal overdose: police

A Lancaster man is accused of selling fentanyl that caused a man’s fatal overdose this April, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. 24-year-old Daniel Fernando Pineda is charged with multiple felonies, including drug delivery resulting in death, connected to the death of a man who was found unconscious in the 800 block of North Shippen Street on April 7.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

New Holland Police investigating theft of two motorcycles

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in New Holland, Lancaster County are looking for the suspect they say stole two motorcycles on July 18. According to police, the theft occurred between midnight and 6 a.m on Monday, July 18. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
Daily Voice

Lancaster City Man Nabbed For Fentanyl Death: DA

A 24-year-old drug dealer has been arrested in connection with a fentanyl drug delivery resulting in death, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office. Daniel Fernando Pineda, of the 200 block of North Plum Street, Lancaster was apprehended on Thursday, July 21, after a warranted search and seizure of his cellphone tied him to the victim, authorities say.
LANCASTER, PA
