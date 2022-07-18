Florida gas prices 27 cents lower than US average, some counties drop further

A woman pumps gas at a Sunoco mini-mart in Independence, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gas prices have continued to drop in recent weeks and Florida’s typical cost at the pump is a full $0.27 below the national average. However, those prices are higher and lower depending on where you live or where you’re traveling to.

The current national average price for regular, unleaded gasoline is $4.52. In Florida, it’s $4.25. In the Tampa Bay area, prices are even lower in some counties, according to AAA’s gas price tracker, which they update daily.

LocationPrice for Regular Gasoline

Florida$4.25

Citrus County$4.26

Hardee County$4.29

Hernando County$4.20

Highlands County$4.06

Hillsborough County$4.20

Manatee County$4.21

Pasco County$4.18

Pinellas County$4.25

Polk County$4.21

Sarasota County$4.24

(Source: AAA)

In Florida, gas prices are almost $0.60 cheaper per gallon than a month ago, but still $1.26 higher than in 2021. Prices continue to decrease from the record price in the state, $4.89 for a gallon of unleaded gas on June 13. Since then, gas prices have gone down $0.64 per gallon in Florida.

The summer travel season is upon us, but citing the Energy Information Administration’s data, AAA said demand for gas had fallen.

EIA’s latest report on oil futures showed crude prices had gone down to $95.84 per barrel on July 12. Just under a week later, market trackers reported crude prices opened with prices over $101. July 18 market charts showed Brent Crude was listed at $105, with minor fluctuations on parts of another dollar per barrel, while crude generally was averaging $101.63.

The EIA reports that domestic crude oil stocks had increased to 427.1 million barrels as of July 8. The same report said the U.S. had 25.9 days of oil supply based on four-week averages of U.S. crude refinery inputs. The report showed the nation was producing 12.05 million barrels of oil per day and importing 6.435 million per day, as of July 8.

The next release is expected on July 20, according to EIA.