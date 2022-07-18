ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gas prices 27 cents lower than US average, some counties drop further

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e76o8_0gjdFAvA00
A woman pumps gas at a Sunoco mini-mart in Independence, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gas prices have continued to drop in recent weeks and Florida’s typical cost at the pump is a full $0.27 below the national average. However, those prices are higher and lower depending on where you live or where you’re traveling to.

The current national average price for regular, unleaded gasoline is $4.52. In Florida, it’s $4.25. In the Tampa Bay area, prices are even lower in some counties, according to AAA’s gas price tracker, which they update daily.

LocationPrice for Regular Gasoline

Florida$4.25

Citrus County$4.26

Hardee County$4.29

Hernando County$4.20

Highlands County$4.06

Hillsborough County$4.20

Manatee County$4.21

Pasco County$4.18

Pinellas County$4.25

Polk County$4.21

Sarasota County$4.24

(Source: AAA)

In Florida, gas prices are almost $0.60 cheaper per gallon than a month ago, but still $1.26 higher than in 2021. Prices continue to decrease from the record price in the state, $4.89 for a gallon of unleaded gas on June 13. Since then, gas prices have gone down $0.64 per gallon in Florida.

The summer travel season is upon us, but citing the Energy Information Administration’s data, AAA said demand for gas had fallen.

EIA’s latest report on oil futures showed crude prices had gone down to $95.84 per barrel on July 12. Just under a week later, market trackers reported crude prices opened with prices over $101. July 18 market charts showed Brent Crude was listed at $105, with minor fluctuations on parts of another dollar per barrel, while crude generally was averaging $101.63.

The EIA reports that domestic crude oil stocks had increased to 427.1 million barrels as of July 8. The same report said the U.S. had 25.9 days of oil supply based on four-week averages of U.S. crude refinery inputs. The report showed the nation was producing 12.05 million barrels of oil per day and importing 6.435 million per day, as of July 8.

The next release is expected on July 20, according to EIA.

Comments / 5

Related
WFLA

Tampa area still 15% of all home sales in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Realtors reported 85,328 homes were sold in the second quarter of 2022. Tampa, not for the first time, was where 15% of the state’s home sales happened. The next closest part of the state for portion of sales was Miami. The Tampa area remains the spot in Florida with the most home sales in the state, proportionally.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Florida woman sues over $26 in unclaimed funds, claims state owes interest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state’s Chief Financial Officer is being sued by a Florida woman accusing the state of violating the Fifth Amendment and owing residents interest payments on unclaimed funds. Plaintiff Alieda Maron, of St. Petersburg, filed the lawsuit as a class action and asked for a jury trial. In Maron’s complaint, filed […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
L. Cane

Why Florida Electricity Prices are Rising and How to Save on Utility Costs

Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida sending $450 check per child to 59,000 families across state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - If you received a $450 check in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis, it may not be a scam. A record state budget signed earlier this year by the Florida governor also included millions of dollars to provide one-time payments to families with children, including foster families. During Friday's visit to Tampa, Casey DeSantis said foster families, adoptive families, and single mothers are eligible for the checks.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Stocks#Crude Oil Prices#Oil And Gas#Aaa#Locationprice#Regular Gasoline#Eia
WFLA

Salmonella cases reported Florida, 10 other states linked to small turtles, CDC says

KANSAS (KSNW) – A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been linked to small turtles that can be purchased online, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC announced this week that salmonella cases in 11 states — Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington — have been linked to the turtles.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
fox13news.com

COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida is on the rise. According to the Florida Department of Health, one out of five people being tested in Florida is positive for COVID-19. In Polk County, it is closer to one out of four.
FLORIDA STATE
Newswire

$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 14, 2022 (Newswire.com) - A palatial bayfront penthouse in the exclusive Vinoy Place condominium has sold for $7.3 million - the most expensive condo sale ever recorded in Tampa Bay. Located at 555 5th Avenue NE, Unit 1302, this mansion in the sky showcases sweeping views of the bay and the spectacular downtown cityscape. The listing was marketed exclusively by Robyn Gunn of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's St. Petersburg office.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
orlandoweekly.com

St. Pete artist sells stickers of anti-LGBT Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in drag to benefit Equality Florida

As Florida continues to face unprecedented legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, one St. Petersburg artist is responding with a dig of his own. Chad Mize, multimedia artist and designer, is now selling stickers depicting Gov. Ron Desantis as drag queen “Rhonda Santis.” The design comes weeks after the Florida republican expressed support of criminalizing parents who bring their children to drag shows.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

77K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy