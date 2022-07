The 3E Grant will provide programs for students, Pre-K-12, focused around two pathways: Health & Public Safety and Construction. (Ripley County, Ind.) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has awarded the Ripley County Community Foundation $431,539.00 to assist in expanding high-demand, high-wage career pathways in Southeastern Indiana. This funding comes from the IDOE’s Explore, Engage, and Experience (3E) Grant, which was created earlier this year to provide career exploration and engagement in elementary and middle schools, in addition to hands-on experiences in high schools that support students as they choose a path of employment, enrollment, and enlistment leading to service.

