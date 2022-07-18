ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

Dundalk man charged in double shooting near Canton Square

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dh9BW_0gjdDf9z00

A Dundalk man has been charged in a double shooting near Canton Square early Sunday morning.

Baltimore police announced this morning that Mario Diaz, 30, is accused in the shooting of two men, ages 32 and 25, just before 2 a.m. when bars let out on July 17. It happened on South Potomac about a block north of the Square.

Baltimore Police Department
Mario Diaz

Diaz is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives believe he shot the victims after an argument.

Baltimore saw one of its most violent weekends in recent memory , with five people killed.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

20 Year-Old Shot in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a graze wound this morning in Southwest Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1300 block of Saint Marks Avenue. Police say, “At approximately 10:27 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 1300 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundalk, MD
Dundalk, MD
Crime & Safety
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

27 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of two men last night in Western Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Baker Street. Police say, “at approximately 6:19 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire. Officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed In Essex

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place this afternoon in Essex in Eastern Baltimore. According to police, ” The fatal shooting that occurred at approximately 2 o’clock this afternoon in the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered 21-year-old Kenyon Joyner suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Mr. Joyner was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.”
ESSEX, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Fatal Essex shooting leaves 1 dead, police seeking tips

ESSEX, MD—Detectives are seeking tips after a fatal shooting in Essex left one man dead on Thursday. At around 2 p.m. on July 21, officers responded to the 1400-block of Hadwick Drive (21221) for a report of a shooting. At the scene, police discovered 21-year-old Kenyon Joyner suffering from at least one gunshot wound.  Joyner was pronounced dead at an … Continue reading "Fatal Essex shooting leaves 1 dead, police seeking tips" The post Fatal Essex shooting leaves 1 dead, police seeking tips appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Body found at Quarry Lake in Pikesville, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in Quarry Lake in Pikesville, authorities said.Officers were called to the scene near the corner of Stone Cliff Drive and Greenspring Avenue, about 12:30 p.m. in response to an unresponsive person, Baltimore County Police said. Upon arrival, they found someone's body in the lake."As our officers approached, they were able to discover an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake," Det. Trae Corbin said. "And since that, our water rescue efforts have been affected, and we are currently investigating the situation."While first responders could be seen moving back-and-forth along Quarry Lake Drive, police did not say whether they were able to recover.There's no word yet on how the person, whose identity was not immediately known, wound up in the lake or whether investigators suspect foul play.Neighbors took notice of the situation, which left some of them rattled."It's a little unsettling," one neighbor told WJZ. "Definitely unusual."
PIKESVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

16-Year-Old Reported Missing in Dundalk

DUNDALK, MD – A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing in Dundalk. Police said Cristian Alexis Gonzales Romo 16, is 6’2″ tall and weighs 280 lbs. He was last seen on Thursday at 2:00 pm, in the Dundalk area, wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, and shoes. If...
DUNDALK, MD
weaa.org

Old Coffin Found In Wyman Park

(Baltimore, MD) -- There are always reports of strange things popping up in public parks, but a coffin?. An investigation is underway into the bizarre discovery of an old coffin in the middle of Hampden's Wyman Park. A woman on a hike with her dog made the discovery earlier this...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Found In Maryland Lake (DEVELOPING)

Detectives are investigating circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Pikesville lake, according to officials. A report of an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake was made around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21, dispatching officers to the the 2900 block of Stone Cliff Drive, according to Baltimore authorities. Details...
PIKESVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Annapolis Police Find Illegal Gun During Marijuana Arrest

ANNAPOLIS, MD – On July 18, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment and registration violations in the area of West Street and Admiral Drive in Annapolis. Upon making contact with the driver, officers detected the odor of suspected marijuana emanating from the inside of the vehicle. The driver acknowledged that he had marijuana and a handgun inside a backpack on the front passenger seat. The backpack was recovered by the officer, who found approximately 6 grams of suspected marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the driver was prohibited from possessing a firearm. The driver was arrested and charged accordingly.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police search for man reported missing Wednesday

Baltimore police Northwestern District detectives are searching for a missing man. According to a BPD flier, Gregory V. Williams, 60, is missing from the 3100 block of Bancroft Road and was reported missing Wednesday. Williams is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Child Squeegee Worker Arrested After Shooting Two In Baltimore

Another child squeegee worker has been arrested after shooting two victims in Baltimore, authorities say. The 12-year-old squeegee worker allegedly began taunting the victims in the 600 block of East Fayette Street around noon on Monday, July 18, according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department. The suspect then...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy