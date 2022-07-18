ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Weekly Readings Based on Your Zodiac Sign: Week Of 7/17/22

By TPT Staff
theprescotttimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepending on the year that you were born, you might have a slightly different sun to look at then the dates listed, because the signs are off a day or two each year. If you know what yours is, just go straight to your sign. Otherwise, you can see the dates...

theprescotttimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: July 17 to 23, 2022

This week has lots of ups and downs. Though it begins in the same kind of dreamy yet productive haze that we felt for much of last week (as the sun and Mercury both connect with imaginative Neptune on the 17th), things quickly get crunchy again. Mercury and the sun both face off with powerful Pluto on the 18th and 19th, pulling all kinds of obsessions and power struggles to the surface. These aspects provoke anxiety and make everything feel heavy. Try not to overthink.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

4 most misunderstood zodiac signs

All of us have been misunderstood at some point or the other and maybe that’s life. But what’s problematic is when people misunderstand the same person for the same reasons all the time. It’s all a matter of perspective and it could be because of their zodiac sign. These are the 4 most misunderstood zodiac signs:
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 5 most spiteful zodiac signs

Some people in life tend to be spiteful. They’ll do things just because you told them they wouldn’t be able to and such. These malicious qualities may be in the stars. That’s right, your zodiac sign can be the reason why you’re spiteful. Maybe you believe in astrology, maybe you don’t either way it’s always fun to see if you’re on the list.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

1 Fact You Probably Didn’t Know About Your Zodiac Sign, As Told By An Astrologer

Click here to read the full article. You might think you know a lot about astrology, but chances are, what you know is just scratching the surface. The wealth of knowledge on the subject is truly infinite, making you an eternal student of the subject. And if you were interested in learning some weird facts about each zodiac sign, you’ve come to the right place! You’ve probably heard the typical stereotypes of each of the signs, such as Taurus being stubborn, Geminis being two-faced and Leo’s being attention-seeking. However, have you ever wondered where these zodiac signs got their reputations from?...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oracle, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
ohmymag.co.uk

These 3 zodiac signs make the worst friends

Maintaining friendships is challenging. A good friend is someone who will be there for you always and guide you through life. While some friendships last a lifetime, others end after a certain point, for any to ever reason. Making a friendship work and last for a long time requires a lot of time, effort, and hard work. Some people can manage their friendships easily, but others find it difficult to do so and frequently lose their relationships. YourTango talks about these 3 zodiac signs who make the worst of friends.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your July Horoscope Says Change Is Coming, So Prepare For A Future That Looks Very Different

Click here to read the full article. There’s never a good time for something life-changing to happen, so keep in mind that the only thing you have control over is yourself! Your July 2022 horoscope is here and the planets are stirring up drama already. It may even feel like you’re at the mercy of the universe, and TBH, you are. You may feel the heavy weight of transformation this month, as the cosmos are adding a *lot* to your plate. Prepare to grow in ways you never imagined, because even the most carefully laid plans mean nothing to the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Love To Break The Rules, So Don’t Stifle Their Rebellious Spirit

Click here to read the full article. Throughout your life, you’ve probably been taught to abide by the rules, listen to authority figures and fall in line. Even though diligent obedience can be a beautiful thing, so is marching to the beat of your own drum! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who break the rules the most, then your rebellious spirit makes this world so much more interesting. Many rules are enforced to protect you from harm and guide our society in the right direction. However, it’s no secret that some of these regulations and expectations can be quite...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Prescott Astrology
Elite Daily

Here's The Day You're Most Likely To Find Love In July, Based On Your Sign

Just when you thought Cancer season couldn’t be more tender and soft-hearted, the stars will have the world in their feelings on July 17. The sun and Mercury will meet with boundless Neptune — a planet that is symbolic of unconditional love — softening our hearts and exchanges. Seductive Venus will debut Cancer on the same day, urging us to follow our intuition and nurture those who are dear to our hearts, making it the most romantic day of July 2022 for every zodiac sign.
ASTRONOMY
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 7/22/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): The Sun in Leo reacquaints you with priorities closest to your heart. It's time to put love before labor because you're looking a little lost. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Bask in the affection of loved ones these next few weeks. Prospects may rise and prospects may fall, but as long as you've got family and friends you're happy.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the kindest zodiac signs

The smallest things make a huge difference and sometimes that thing is being kind. Kindness is a virtue that is seen less in people these days; however, it still exists in some form or the other. Where there are people who are meaner than mean girls, there are also people who want to make the world a better place and treat everyone with kindness. YourTango talks about three such zodiac signs who are genuinely the kindest.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To A Powerful Full Moon

Click here to read the full article. Every week, the planets do their little dance and stir up drama in the sky. While we deal with the side effects, we are both challenged and empowered, which is one reason why astrology continues to be so relevant. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week from July 11 to July 17, you’re riding waves of rising energy just before it reaches its peak! After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will take place at 2:37 p.m. ET, encouraging you to embrace your shadow self....
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Oracle
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Love To Read The Most, So Ask Them About Their Favorite Book

Click here to read the full article. If you’re someone who cherishes the written word, you’ll never be bored again. And if you happen to be one of the zodiac signs who love to read the most, you’re someone who’s constantly searching for the truth and aiming to learn more about the world around them! And although your TBR pile is constantly piling up, you’re always looking forward to your next read. While every single zodiac sign is more than capable of loving books, some take reading to the next level. For them, it’s not just a way to pass the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week & It’s All Thanks To Pluto (The Planet Of Darkness)

Click here to read the full article. Don’t freak out, but this week will be intense, to say the least. In fact, you might even discover some alarming news. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of July 18 to July 24, be prepared for some ugly truths to come to light, but don’t let these revelations discourage you. Instead, let it motivate you! On July 18, you might find yourself all wrapped up in a power struggle, thanks to the fact that Mercury—planet of communication—will form an opposition with dark and manipulative Pluto. And...
LIFESTYLE
Bella Smith

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
womansday.com

What Does the Angel Number 555 Represent?

Experts say that angel numbers are a way for the universe to tell us important things. They carry positive meanings and are the angels’ way of guiding us through life’s challenges and beyond. Some of these special numbers include 1111, 222 and 5. In this story, we’re going to focus on the angel number 5 — plus, its variations 55 and 555.
RELIGION
StyleCaster

The New Moon Of July 2022 Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs The Most

Click here to read the full article. The lunar cycle is full of ups and downs, but every part of the process is important. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs affected by the new moon, you know that beginnings can feel just as intimidating as endings often feel bittersweet. If you’re currently staring at a long road ahead, know that it always seems impossible to reach the finish line when you haven’t even taken your first step! The most climactic moments of the lunar cycle to happen at two different moments: the new moon and the full moon. While...
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of July 9, 2022. As a child, Cancerian author June Jordan said, “I used to laugh all the time. I used to laugh so much and so hard in church, in school, at the kitchen table, on the subway! I used to laugh so much my nose would run and my eyes would tear and I just couldn’t stop.” That’s an ideal I invite you to aspire to in the coming days. You probably can’t match Jordan’s plenitude, but do your best. Why? The astrological omens suggest three reasons: 1. The world will seem funnier to you than it has in a long time. 2. Laughing freely and easily is the most healing action you can take right now. 3. It’s in the interests of everyone you know to have routines interrupted and disrupted by amusement, delight, and hilarity.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy