The Bell Fire Now Stands at 44 Acres and 85% Containment

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. The City was fortunate to receive late rains this past spring extending our need to require. water conservation restrictions, however, as current water supply conditions are beginning to show the effects of a third year of drought, City staff is recommending that the City Council take action during the next Council meeting of Monday, July 25, 2022, to declare a Stage 1 Water Alert and implement Stage 1 Water Conservation Restrictions targeting a citywide reduction of at least five to ten percent (5%-10%) of Seasonal Water Demand. If approved, such restrictions apply to all persons using or consuming water both inside and outside the City and within the water service area and regardless of whether any person using water has a contract for water service within the City immediately.

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO