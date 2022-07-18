ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

The Bell Fire Now Stands at 44 Acres and 85% Containment

By Matt LaFever
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bell Fire quickly grew into one of the most significant fires of Mendocino County’s 2022 fire season yesterday afternoon as it threatened homes along one of the North County’s iconic rural roadways. Located off of Highway...

Night Time Fire in Ukiah was ‘Human-Caused’—Two Vehicles Destroyed, Another Damaged

Last night, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Ukiah Valley Fire Authority responded to the 400 block of Talmage Road after multiple parties reported a fire in the area. Once on scene, UVFA Captain John Corippo found a van fully engulfed, an SUV close by was on its way there, and another van with a wheelchair lift was threatened by the heat and flames. By the time the fires were extinguished, two of the vehicles were destroyed and one was damaged.
UKIAH, CA
Three Days After Ignition, the Bell Fire is Now 100% Contained

CAL FIRE Mendocino had some good news for residents of the Bell Springs community this morning: the Bell Fire is 100% contained. On Sunday, July 17 around 4:30 p.m., the Bell Fire ignited in the dry, warm wind of a summer afternoon along Bell Springs Road just south of the prominent landmark known as Blue Rock. The vegetation proved ready to burn as the fire pushed through dry grass and into nearby timber.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Vehicle Engulfed in Flames on Ukiah’s Talmage Road

Scanner traffic beginning around 10:20 p.m. indicated multiple reports were coming in of a fire burning in the area of the 400 block of Ukiah’s Talmage Road. Upon arrival at the scene, the Incident Commander told dispatch that a vehicle was fully involved and the flames were spreading into nearby trees. He also mentioned the possibility of exposure to nearby structures. The vehicle on fire was described as a white van with government license plates.
UKIAH, CA
Meadow Fire Burns Two Buildings in Mendocino County

A wildfire burning in Mendocino County has destroyed two buildings, but containment is improving. The Meadow Fire broke out shortly before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, in a remote area on the east side of the Anderson Valley. It burned nearly 17-acres of land, then its forward progress slowed down in the Boonville area. The fire is now 65-percent contained. No injuries have been reported and the cause is not yet known.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Fort Bragg Facing Down a Stage 1 Water Alert—City Will Recommend Restrictions Next Week

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. The City was fortunate to receive late rains this past spring extending our need to require. water conservation restrictions, however, as current water supply conditions are beginning to show the effects of a third year of drought, City staff is recommending that the City Council take action during the next Council meeting of Monday, July 25, 2022, to declare a Stage 1 Water Alert and implement Stage 1 Water Conservation Restrictions targeting a citywide reduction of at least five to ten percent (5%-10%) of Seasonal Water Demand. If approved, such restrictions apply to all persons using or consuming water both inside and outside the City and within the water service area and regardless of whether any person using water has a contract for water service within the City immediately.
FORT BRAGG, CA
Looking About in Mendocino County: Saying ‘goodbye’

“The purpose of life is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson. After a year-long unusually rapid progression of pulmonary fibrosis, John Gaston Dickerson of Redwood Valley passed away on July 6, 2022, at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Environment
Facebook
Mendocino County Pet of the Week: Meet Otis

Guess what? You still have a chance to make this amazing pup a part of your family. Otis has been growing up with us and we would love to see him find a home of his own. Otis came to us from Bones Pet Rescue where he survived a broken jaw. Barb and Ron took excellent care of him and he healed with no issue. Otis loves other dogs and even gets to kennel with friends here onsite. This good boy needs you as much as you need him!
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Mendocino Marijuana Enforcement Eradicates 165,219 Plants, Discovers 59 Environmental Crimes, 12 Firearms in Week-Long Sweep

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. During the week of 07-11-2022 through 07-15-2022, the County of Mendocino Marijuana Enforcement Team...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Two-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 South Near Ukiah’s Talmage Exit

Scanner traffic beginning at 7:03 p.m. indicated two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Ukiah’s Talmage Road offramp. A first responder on the scene said both parties were able to move their vehicle to the shoulder of the road. They are currently assessing the situation for injuries.
UKIAH, CA
The Bureau of Land Management Wants Public Comment on Wild and Scenic River Eligibility

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management is welcoming public comments on a Wild and Scenic River Eligibility Report, which identifies segments of northwest California rivers and streams that might be eligible for inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. The BLM will use the eligibility report in developing the Northwest California Integrated Resource Management Plan (NCIP), a land use plan that will guide management of BLM public lands in northwest California for the next 20 years.
REDDING, CA

