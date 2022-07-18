Update: Missing Brownsville girl found

Source: Brownsville PD Facebook

Update: Paula has been reunited with her family and is home safe, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing minor.

Police say Paula Moreno was last seen on July 16 from her residence on West Madison Avenue. She is described as 5′ feet tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Authorities said she left her residence and has not been seen since.

Brownsville Police ask the public if they know the whereabouts of Paula Moreno to contact them at (956) 548-7000.