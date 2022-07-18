ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

One on One: How Slavery Ruined the South’s Environment

By D.G. Martin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have taken down the Silent Sam Civil War monument on UNC Chapel Hill’s campus and the statues of Confederate soldiers on many courthouse plazas. But there are other monuments to the Civil War and slavery that cannot be removed—unfortunately. In “Scars on the Land: An Environmental...

New York Post

Kenly, North Carolina police department quits after Justine Jones hire

An entire police department in North Carolina resigned Friday after the hiring of a new town manager. Police officers and other officials in the small town of Kenly have submitted mass-resignation letters citing stress, a hostile work environment and an inability to continue the department’s long-term betterment projects. In...
KENLY, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
North Carolina State
Virginia State
Chapel Hill, NC
Alabama State
South Carolina State
Charlotte Stories

These 3 North Carolina Cities are Considered Among the Sweatiest in America

In a study of 200 metropolitan areas, these North Carolina cities are considered the sweatiest: Charlotte (ranked 42nd sweatiest), Fayetteville (46th), and Raleigh (59th). Their study compared 200 of the largest cities in the US across the following categories: weather, sweat factors, and cooling off. In addition, they looked at data points like the number of days above 90 degrees, population density, and the availability of air conditioning and bodies of water to cool down.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wunc.org

North Carolina DOT will study Raleigh to Greenville passenger rail

Transportation planners will study the feasibility of extending passenger train service to Greenville. It's one of several expansion proposals under consideration. Right now, you can technically take a train to Greenville. Amtrak runs a shuttle bus between its station in Wilson and downtown. But Pitt County leaders want the real thing. They say their growing community — home to East Carolina University — will benefit from a direct train connection to Raleigh.
GREENVILLE, NC
Thomas Jefferson
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gourmet french fry bar expands to Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Business is booming in North Carolina, and a Raleigh restaurant reaching into Durham to set up a second location is proof of that. The Tar Heel state has been in the spotlight since being named the number one state for business, according to CNBC's America's Top States for Business list. Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Greensboro also made the list of Top 100 Best Large Cities to Start a Business, according to WalletHub.
DURHAM, NC
My Fox 8

Pine Hall Brick is made in North Carolina

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Over the past few years, we’ve seen a major housing boom. That means a lot of business for companies that make construction materials. Now one of those is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary. Brad Jones found out how they’ve created a reputation...
MADISON, NC
thecentersquare.com

State officials say large layoffs are gathering steam in recent months in North Carolina

(The Center Square) —Notices of large layoffs in North Carolina have picked up in recent months, with nearly half of notices for 2022 issued since the start of June. The North Carolina Department of Commerce's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Report for 2022 details 20 plant closures or layoff notices impacting at least a third of active employees or 50 workers.
Bon Appétit

How a 24-Year-Old Waitress Eats on $18K a Year in Durham, NC

Welcome to The Receipt, a series documenting how Bon Appétit readers eat and what they spend doing it. Each food diary follows one anonymous reader’s week of expenses related to groceries, restaurant meals, coffee runs, and every bite in between. In this time of rising food costs, The Receipt reveals how folks—from different cities, with different incomes, on different schedules—are figuring out their food budgets. Think Refinery29’s Money Diaries but only food or The Grub Street Diet but regular people.
DURHAM, NC
ourstate.com

A W(ish) Come True

Nobody schools Matt Fern on mayonnaise. He smiles mischievously. Fern, the owner of (ish) delicatessen in Raleigh, recalls the “Duke’s or die” guy who showed up one day insisting that only one type of mayonnaise belongs in a North Carolina deli case. “Haven’t you heard of Kewpie?” Fern asked the man, placing a container of the Japanese mayonnaise on the counter as if he were throwing down the gauntlet.
RALEIGH, NC
wunc.org

Thousands of North Carolina wells are spiked with toxic metals

Contamination of private water wells by toxic metals is alarmingly common statewide, according to a recent analysis. Contaminants include lead, arsenic, and unhealthy levels of manganese. Lauren Eaves, a PhD candidate in environmental sciences and engineering at UNC and the lead author on the study, describes the maximum levels of...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

NC community colleges chief Stith resigning after 18 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The president of North Carolina’s community college system is stepping down, as board members who lost confidence in him after barely 18 months on the job accepted his resignation. Thomas Stith III, once chief of staff to then-GOP Gov. Pat McCrory and a former Durham city council member, will resign effective Friday, according to a statement released Tuesday by State Board of Community Colleges Chair Burr Sullivan. The statement disclosing the resignation came days after board members met behind closed doors for three hours. Friday’s closed session was in part to talk about Stith’s performance related to his goals as president, and followed Stith’s presentation on those goals. The state board voted in December 2020 to hire Stith as the next president of the 58-college system, which is one of the nation’s largest. Now a presidential search will have to begin to seek another new leader. Four different permanent presidents and two interims have held the job since 2015.
RALEIGH, NC

