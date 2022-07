PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has opened two administrative dockets to accept input on two different topics; the electrification of transportation and demand response rate mechanisms. The input is being mandated by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act, federal legislation signed in November of last year by President Joe Biden. Commission Chair Chris Nelson says the actions are aimed at getting input from regulated utilities for their thoughts on the topics.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO