Dallas, TX

Dallas exhibit features teen Holocaust victim's diary

fox4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA powerful new exhibit is open at the Dallas Holocaust and Human...

www.fox4news.com

fox4news.com

North Texas teen turns talent into pet portrait business

AUBREY, Texas - Whether for giving a gift or remembering a best friend, one North Texas teen's talent is in high demand. She’s one of the young bosses consumer reporter Steve Noviello is featuring this week. For 19-year-old Sydney Rodenroth, the delight is in the details. "I kind of...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Higinio Edwin Flores' killers

FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police hope someone can help them solve a January drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 15-year-old. Police said they have found no reason the teen and his family were targeted, and think the shooters hit the wrong house. Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

6-year-old North Texas amputee featured in JC Penney ad

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A new back-to-school ad shows more than the latest trends. It features a young North Texas amputee to help share a message about inclusivity. Noah Rentz had one leg amputated when he was a toddler. The 6-year-old had the other amputated in June. But his disability doesn’t...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
fox4news.com

In-custody death being investigated at Tarrant County Jail

A North Texas mother is in search of answers after her son died while in the custody of Tarrant County. Cassandra Johnson said the Tarrant County medical examiner contacted her on Wednesday to notify her that her 23-year-old son, Trelynn Wormley, was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the county’s Green Bay Detention Facility.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Photo shows suspect in deadly Oak Cliff convenience store shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the person who shot and killed a man in east Oak Cliff. The department released a photo of the man who fired shots inside the Time Saver Food Mart last week near Marsalis and Ann Arbor avenues. Dallas police said 18-year-old Curdarrius Chapple...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 arrested for former OU football player’s murder in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS - Police have arrested two of the three men accused of the robbery and murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player killed in Downtown Dallas. One of the suspects is someone Du’Vonta Lampkin considered a friend, police records show. Lampkin’s murder was featured in FOX 4...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police detective arrested in Mesquite for DWI

MESQUITE, Texas - A Dallas police detective was arrested by Mesquite police and charged with DWI. Dallas PD confirmed that Det. Joe Morin is on administrative leave while internal affairs investigate. Mesquite police say Morin was arrested Monday around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and Belt Line...
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

2 new investigations opened into allegations of discrimination at Carroll ISD

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - The U.S. Department of Education opened two more investigations into Carroll ISD in Southlake. These are in addition to three that are still pending. PREVIOUS STORY: Office for Civil Rights investigating allegations of discrimination at Carroll ISD. The department's Office for Civil Rights said the investigations were...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas County reports 1st heat-related death this summer

DALLAS - Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the county's first heat-related death for the 2022 season. A 66-year-old woman who lived in Dallas died from a heat-related illness. She had underlying health conditions, but no further details were released about her and whether the woman who died was outside or in a home that didn't have AC.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas artist recovering after being shot while out jogging

DALLAS - A 37-year-old Dallas artist is recovering at a hospital after family members said he was shot while jogging along the Santa Fe Trail in Old East Dallas. The shooting happened at the popular exercise trail on July 15, at about 6:30 p.m. Family of Antonio Lechuga said he...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man connected to deadly hit-and-run in Azle arrested

AZLE, Texas - Police in Azle, northwest of Fort Worth, made an arrest months after a fatal hit-and-run crash. The crash that killed 40-year-old Amber Lemke happened on Wells Burnet Road near the Jacksboro Highway in May. Ryan Collier is accused of hitting Lemke and then driving away without stopping...
AZLE, TX
fox4news.com

Plano house explosion rocks neighborhood, no injuries reported

PLANO, Texas - No one was hurt, but a lot of neighbors were rattled by a house explosion in west Plano Wednesday night. The Plano Fire Department said no one was home when the house in the 3700 block of Shantara Lane, near Plano West High School, exploded around 9 p.m.
PLANO, TX

Community Policy