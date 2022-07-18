Dallas exhibit features teen Holocaust victim's diary

Army Corporal R.B. Cherry was reported missing in action on November 27, 1950, near Anju, North Korea. The 19-year-old Dallas native died of pneumonia while a prisoner of war. Friday, his remains were finally buried back home.
AUBREY, Texas - Whether for giving a gift or remembering a best friend, one North Texas teen's talent is in high demand. She’s one of the young bosses consumer reporter Steve Noviello is featuring this week. For 19-year-old Sydney Rodenroth, the delight is in the details. "I kind of...
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police hope someone can help them solve a January drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 15-year-old. Police said they have found no reason the teen and his family were targeted, and think the shooters hit the wrong house. Fort...
FORT WORTH, Texas - A new playground at one North Texas elementary school was designed by kids and built by volunteers so that everyone could have a place to play. A team of more than 50 volunteers worked together to build the new playground at S.S. Dillow Elementary School in east Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, Texas - A decorated Marine from North Texas is about to achieve something no one else has. Lt. General Michael Langley has been a Marine for more than 35 years and now he’s expected to make military history. If the U.S. Senate confirms him, Langley will become...
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A new back-to-school ad shows more than the latest trends. It features a young North Texas amputee to help share a message about inclusivity. Noah Rentz had one leg amputated when he was a toddler. The 6-year-old had the other amputated in June. But his disability doesn’t...
A North Texas mother is in search of answers after her son died while in the custody of Tarrant County. Cassandra Johnson said the Tarrant County medical examiner contacted her on Wednesday to notify her that her 23-year-old son, Trelynn Wormley, was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the county’s Green Bay Detention Facility.
DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the person who shot and killed a man in east Oak Cliff. The department released a photo of the man who fired shots inside the Time Saver Food Mart last week near Marsalis and Ann Arbor avenues. Dallas police said 18-year-old Curdarrius Chapple...
DALLAS - Police have arrested two of the three men accused of the robbery and murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player killed in Downtown Dallas. One of the suspects is someone Du’Vonta Lampkin considered a friend, police records show. Lampkin’s murder was featured in FOX 4...
MESQUITE, Texas - A Dallas police detective was arrested by Mesquite police and charged with DWI. Dallas PD confirmed that Det. Joe Morin is on administrative leave while internal affairs investigate. Mesquite police say Morin was arrested Monday around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and Belt Line...
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - The U.S. Department of Education opened two more investigations into Carroll ISD in Southlake. These are in addition to three that are still pending. PREVIOUS STORY: Office for Civil Rights investigating allegations of discrimination at Carroll ISD. The department's Office for Civil Rights said the investigations were...
DALLAS - Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the county's first heat-related death for the 2022 season. A 66-year-old woman who lived in Dallas died from a heat-related illness. She had underlying health conditions, but no further details were released about her and whether the woman who died was outside or in a home that didn't have AC.
DALLAS - A 37-year-old Dallas artist is recovering at a hospital after family members said he was shot while jogging along the Santa Fe Trail in Old East Dallas. The shooting happened at the popular exercise trail on July 15, at about 6:30 p.m. Family of Antonio Lechuga said he...
THE COLONY, Texas - A famous Chicago hot dog and Italian beef restaurant chain is coming to North Texas soon. But if you just can’t wait any longer for a Portillo’s hot dog, you can get one this weekend. Portillo’s will park its food truck at the Truck...
AZLE, Texas - Police in Azle, northwest of Fort Worth, made an arrest months after a fatal hit-and-run crash. The crash that killed 40-year-old Amber Lemke happened on Wells Burnet Road near the Jacksboro Highway in May. Ryan Collier is accused of hitting Lemke and then driving away without stopping...
DALLAS - This long stretch of hot weather is hard on those who are homebound and may not be able to seek out cooling supplies. That's where volunteers become an important lifeline. For many of these residents, a volunteer is the only person they might see that day. So the...
PLANO, Texas - No one was hurt, but a lot of neighbors were rattled by a house explosion in west Plano Wednesday night. The Plano Fire Department said no one was home when the house in the 3700 block of Shantara Lane, near Plano West High School, exploded around 9 p.m.
