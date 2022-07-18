ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Images of a New Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Collab Surface

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1c3L_0gjdBVM100
Outside the new Nike Style store in Seoul, South Korea. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that longtime partners Supreme and Nike SB have a new sneaker collab in the works.

Following the release of their Shox Ride 2 collection last month, images of the streetwear label and the sportswear giant’s forthcoming SB Blazer Mid have surfaced on Twitter.

An early look at the Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid was shared by sneaker leak social media account @Horhead_Sales, which revealed that the shoe features black quilted stitching on the leather-based upper and is offset with a snakeskin-inspired Swoosh branding on the sides. Adding to the look is a co-branded tongue and a unique hang tag featuring Supreme’s “World Famous.” and box logo. Completing the design are black and white shoelaces and a black outsole.

Supreme and Nike SB have released several SB Blazer collabs in the past including a Blazer Low GT in 2016, which was a skate-friendly variation of the original Nike Blazer sneaker from 1972. This unreleased Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid appears to be inspired by their previous collab from 2006. The original project was available in three colorways including red, black, and white.

“The Supreme Nike SB Blazer looks outside of skateboarding and into high-fashion to produce a runway-ready sneaker that flosses quilted black leather, ornate heel detailing and a snakeskin Swoosh, on a shoe made for useless wooden toys,” Nike wrote about Supreme’s SB Blazer Mid collab from ’06.

Despite the first look shared by @Horhead_Sales on Twitter, release details for the forthcoming Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Unveils the Air Jordan 37

Click here to read the full article. Jordan Brand unveiled the latest entry in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line this week along with details on when fans can get their hands on a pair. The sportswear brand shared details behind the design of the Air Jordan 37, revealing that the shoe pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 7 silhouette but is built for modern-day basketball. According to Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 37’s Lenoweave upper is constructed of a strong and pliable yarn called Arkema, with zones of support applied on specific areas of the shoe where ballers need it most. The...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Honors Ivana Trump at Funeral in a Dress & Clear Heels That Pay Tribute to Their Shared Love of Fashion

Ivana Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — was memorialized during a somber New York City funeral today that brought together her famous family in mourning. Ivana died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials. She was 73.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Gets Chic in Pussybow Dress & Chocolate Pumps for NATO Dinner in Spain

Click here to read the full article. Brigitte Macron recently traveled to Spain with her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron, for the two-day NATO Summit in Madrid. For an informal NATO dinner bustling with world leaders on June 29, the 69-year-old French first lady channeled classic business style, turning to a quintessential French dress silhouette for the occasion. For the event, Brigitte wore a light blue pussybow dress with a breezy below-the-knee hem. The crepe dress featured a classic conservative silhouette and slightly voluminous sleeves, which were cuffed at the wrists. For footwear, the French first lady wore simple chocolate brown patent...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Sb#Nike Swoosh#Nike Sportswear#Nike Cortez#Nike Shoe#Supreme
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Concord"

In 2022, Jordan Brand has continued its tradition of revisiting its classic models and outfitting them with new looks. While a variety of silhouettes have been approached this year, one that stands out is the Air Jordan 5. Straight from 1990, the high-top sneaker has a storied history with the brand and now carries a “Concord” colorway. After an early look and official images surfaced previously, we’re offered on-foot shots of the upcoming Air Jordan 5 “Concord.”
APPAREL
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian’s CloudFoam Gym Shoes Are Secretly an Amazon Bestseller and 30% Off for Prime Day!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The most comfortable sneaker brand in the world? It’s up for debate. The issue is, there are so many trendy, social media-focused brands coming out that really pique shoppers’ interests with their marketing, but fail to actually deliver. […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Force 1 High Arrives in a White and Blue Iteration

Continuing the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1, has revealed yet another special edition, this time focusing on the Air Force 1 High. The shoe arrives in a retro white/cream leather upper base and features blue color blocking and detailing. The Nike Air Force 1 High includes special “1”-branded tongue tags layered with the Swoosh on the tongue tag, as well as “82-22” printed on the insoles as a nod to the 40th-anniversary celebrations. The retro “Nike Air” branding also features Bruce’s signature on the tongue tags, adding another unique element to the design. The Swoosh on the panels and the Air branding on the midsole is in blue. A mini-Swoosh is stitched near the toe box as an added detail as the shoe sits on a white gum outsole to round out the design.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 OG "True Red" Makes a Retro Return This Year

Is bringing back one of its most iconic retro iterations this year. The upcoming release sees the Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 OG arrive in a “True Red” color scheme, reminiscent of the one worn by NBA veteran Brent Barry, aka Bones, during the 1996 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. That year, Barry won the competition in these exact shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Rihanna Is First Out The Gate With Balenciaga X Adidas

Rihanna rarely wore maternity looks during her pregnancy – fashion-forward styles from The Attico and Balenciaga were her only exceptions. Instead, Rih rocked belly-baring crop tops, bralettes and low-riser trousers, bringing a new kind of body positivity to bump dressing. Following the birth of her son, Rihanna has sampled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena Williams Laces Into Drawstring Dress and Nike Sneakers for Family Trip to Greece

Serena Williams brought her sporty style to Greece while on holiday. The ESPY Award-winning tennis star posed in front of an ancient temple with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia on Instagram, wearing a sleeveless black dress. Giving the asymmetric knee-length pair a modern edge was a drawstring at the thigh, creating a slit silhouette. Completing Williams’ off-duty outfit was a pendant necklace and sunglasses.
TENNIS
Footwear News

An Amazon Warehouse Employee Died During the Retailer’s $12 Billion Prime Day Event

An Amazon warehouse employee died on the job during the e-commerce giant’s big two-day, $12 billion Prime Day event. An unnamed male worker passed away at Amazon’s EWR9 facility in Carteret, N.J. on July 12, Amazon confirmed. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said in a statement emailed to FN that it was “aware of the tragic incident” and opened an inspection on July 14 and is currently investigating. OSHA has six months to complete to conduct its inspection and release its findings, the spokesperson wrote. Additional details about how the worker died were not available.
CARTERET, NJ
Footwear News

Footwear News

140K+
Followers
16K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy