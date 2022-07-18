Dog of the Day: Pirata

TEXAS - Last week, Texans were asked twice to voluntarily conserve energy at home as record demand put stress on the power grid. These conservation requests don’t mean that power outages are imminent — instead, it’s one of the many tools that Texas’ Electricity Reliability Council uses to prevent mass power outages. At the same time, some residents across the state lost power in outages that ERCOT says weren’t related to the power grid. It’s easy for Texans, still wary after February’s 2021 winter outage that caused many Texans to lose power for days, to confuse local outages with statewide issues with the grid.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO