Dog of the Day: Pirata

Cover picture for the articleA dog who loves to snuggle...

North Texas teen turns childhood passion into successful pecan business

DALLAS - A 14-year-old North Texas boy started his own business and has tasted sweet and spicy success off pecans. Charlie Kobdish’s business model is totally nuts. But that hasn’t stopped him from cashing in. "We’ve got cinnamon sugar, the sweetest flavor. Definitely my favorite," he said. "Pecans...
6-year-old North Texas amputee featured in JC Penney ad

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A new back-to-school ad shows more than the latest trends. It features a young North Texas amputee to help share a message about inclusivity. Noah Rentz had one leg amputated when he was a toddler. The 6-year-old had the other amputated in June. But his disability doesn’t...
North Texas wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations

GLEN ROSE, Texas - Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports there are seven in the area. The fire around Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has only scorched 500 acres but that includes several vacation homes and lake houses. At last check, it was about 10% contained.
Here & Now: A conversation about juvenile justice

A North Texas man who has spent his life working with youth and families has put that knowledge into a new book. Travis Wortham Jr. tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb in this week's Here & Now conversation that it’s information that can change the community for the better.
North Texas 14-year-old is a successful pecantrepreneur

Fourteen-year-old Charlie Kobdish doesn’t really care if people call it a pee-can or a puh-kahn, as long as they are buying. And they are buying big time. He turned his childhood passion into a successful pecan business.
California governor targets Greg Abbott in full-page ads in 3 Texas newspapers

AUSTIN, Texas - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is targeting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by placing full-page advertisements in three Texas newspapers. The ads, which ran Friday in the Austin-American Statesman, the Houston Chronicle and the El Paso Times, feature a modified quote from Abbott about Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion in Texas after six weeks.
Texas has set power-demand records 11 times so far this summer

Triple-digit temperatures have been baking Texas over the past few weeks, causing power usage in the state to repeatedly hit record levels. According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency charged with managing the bulk of the state’s power grid, new power-demand records have been set 11 times so far this summer.
Unclear how Pres. Biden's energy moves will affect Texas power grid

As record-breaking heat tests the electric grid and wildfires tear through drought-stricken Texas land, President Joe Biden unveiled some initial steps aimed at tackling what he describes as ‘an emergency.’ But it’s still unclear how the initial measures on climate change will impact Texas.
How to know the difference between a local power outage and rolling blackouts

TEXAS - Last week, Texans were asked twice to voluntarily conserve energy at home as record demand put stress on the power grid. These conservation requests don’t mean that power outages are imminent — instead, it’s one of the many tools that Texas’ Electricity Reliability Council uses to prevent mass power outages. At the same time, some residents across the state lost power in outages that ERCOT says weren’t related to the power grid. It’s easy for Texans, still wary after February’s 2021 winter outage that caused many Texans to lose power for days, to confuse local outages with statewide issues with the grid.
