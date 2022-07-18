Levitt AMP concert moves indoors

A momma bear and her three baby cubs had to be euthanized in the Adirondacks after breaking into a camp in Old Forge, New York. The black bears have been seen numerous times at various places around Old Forge over the last few weeks. They even spent part of a day in a tree at Enchanted Forest Water Safari before entering a camp on the grounds, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bear's behavior showed "habituation to human presence that causes a clear threat to human safety" and forced the DEC to take action.

OLD FORGE, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO