Levitt AMP concert moves indoors

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Two teams trending in different directions met tonight at Murnane Field in Utica, and continued on their trajectories as the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs used a 6-run 6th inning to down the Utica Blue Sox, 11-2. Utica entered the game having gone 6-11 since their 14-game win streak earlier in the season, falling behind the Batavia Muckdogs in the PGCBL West standings. Mohawk Valley came into the matchup feeling good about their recent record, 9-3 in their last 12 games, including a pair of wins over the Blue Sox themselves.
