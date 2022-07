LIMA — The Ohio Health Care Association has presented the 2022 OHCA Assisted Living Excellence Award to Lochhaven Assisted Living. Recognized for their outstanding customer service and dedication during the transition of dietary services, Lima Convalescent Home executive director Jessica Trinko shared, “I am so incredibly proud of the team at Lochhaven Assisted Living. Their dedication to the residents they serve is evident every day. When faced with a challenge this team makes sure they take the basket of lemons they are handed and makes sweet lemonade.”

LIMA, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO