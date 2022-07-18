ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

We have a deal. Can we now talk about some not-so-harmful fisheries subsidies?

By Wilf Swartz, Associate Professor, Marine Affairs Program, Dalhousie University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Xtco_0gjdAxuS00
The World Trade Organization reached an agreement on fisheries subsidies, prohibiting member countries from funding illegal fishing and fishing of overexploited stocks at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva on June 17. (Fabrice Coffrini/Pool Photo/Keystone via AP)

The World Trade Organization reached an agreement on fisheries subsidies on June 17, prohibiting member countries from funding illegal fishing and fishing of overexploited stocks.

After decades of failed negotiations, this new agreement is a massive step toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 — Life Below Water . While this new agreement fails to address the “harmful” subsidies that fund overfishing, the WTO is committed to continuing its negotiation to restrict these programs.

This idea of “harmful” subsidies, however, overlooks the diverse conditions of fisheries worldwide. It ignores the important role government interventions play in the economic security and livelihood of coastal communities .

Using oversimplified terms, like harmful, to define subsidies can have real-life consequences. Ignoring the nuances of fisheries under the guise of “illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing,” for example, has already led to the criminalization of small-scale fishers .

As a fisheries economist involved in the 2011 WTO negotiations, and who has followed this issue since then, I believe we need to have more nuanced discussions about the role of fisheries subsidies — even the nominally harmful ones — to avoid further marginalization of small-scale fishers.

‘Harmful’ subsidies are not always harmful

Harmful subsidies are government programs that reduce the operating costs of fishing, and leads to excessive fishing and overexploitation.

The notion of “harm” is focused primarily on overfishing. However, this description ignores how subsidies can be used as key policy tools that address fisheries-related social issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IX1dA_0gjdAxuS00
Harmful fishing subsidies focus on one potential environmental outcome — overfishing. (Shutterstock)

Such subsidies include providing public employment insurance that considers the seasonal nature of fishing, government-backed loans for independent harvesters when private loans are not enough , infrastructure support in underserved communities and emergency relief funds .

Because these programs are cost-reducing and have potential environmental impacts, they are considered harmful. But this is an inaccurate descriptor because these kinds of subsidies don’t impose a choice between addressing social or environmental concerns.

The link between subsidies and overexploitation can be mitigated by better fisheries management programs , such as caps on fishing effort or limits on catch.

Addressing neoliberalism’s legacy

Leading up to the recent rounds of WTO negotiations, harmful subsidies were argued to be a source of inequity for two reasons.

First, industrialized nations were found to spend more than others on subsidies . Second, the majority of the public funds allotted to fishing sectors were captured by industrial fleets instead of small-scale fishers.

It’s true that some subsidy programs represent wasteful, unjustified and potentially corrupt transfers of public funds to private corporations. In such cases, it is essential that governments eliminate such practices .

But this does not mean that restricting governments’ ability to intervene will lead to a fair playing field. On the contrary, governments should help small-scale fisheries be more commercially competitive through programs that reduce licence fees or support catch quota acquisitions and those that provide essential infrastructure and services.

Developing coastal nations — particularly small island developing states — have been locked in decade-long fights over transboundary fish stocks. Their goals include developing domestic fleets that are capable of capturing their fair share of resources.

Given the lack of private capital in these countries, they are unlikely to achieve these aspirations without public financial support.

Simply put, public interventions like subsidies are necessary to remedy the disproportionate market power and access that industrial fleets have accrued under decades of neoliberal policies .

Need a more nuanced conversation

Addressing social injustice within communities starts with recognizing their diverse histories, future goals, local management practices, governance structures and the sociocultural and economic roles of fishing in certain contexts.

The new WTO agreement improves global transparency by expanding subsidy notification obligations. Member states will be required to submit any information about new subsidies programs to the WTO, where the committee will assess them to ensure member states are complying with the new agreement. In order for the new agreement to be meaningful, this new notification mechanism must be publicly accessible.

The new WTO agreement creates a framework for global transparency through fisheries subsidies programs including an enhanced notification scheme and a new Committee on Fisheries Subsidies.

Future attempts to restrict how sovereign nations support their domestic fisheries and coastal communities must proceed with caution. We must be aware of the limits in a top-down, international approach, and avoid unnecessarily constraining governments’ capacity.

We must ensure that the actions to control overfishing must not lead to further marginalization of small-scale fishers.

Now that the mandate for the WTO agreement on fisheries subsidies is embedded within the UN Sustainable Development Agenda, future negotiations must protect and enhance ocean equity. This starts with more nuanced conversations about so-called harmful subsidies.

Wilf Swartz does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Canadians support accepting more newcomers but we need a more equitable, rights-based approach

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ Global Trends Report recently announced that as of the end of 2021, 89.3 million people worldwide have been forcibly displaced. While Ukraine’s neighbouring countries originally opened their arms to people fleeing the war, they’ve since begun decreasing benefits for Ukrainians as their cities become overwhelmed. Meanwhile, Canada is continuing its efforts to build an “air bridge” for an “unlimited number” of Ukrainians, supporting them through a one-time $3,000 payment. This is seen by some as a beacon of hope, and by others as unsustainable. Despite Ukrainians having the need to travel to find...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationCanada

Why Canada's Supreme Court isn't likely to go rogue like its U.S. counterpart

The appropriate role of courts has once again been called into question in the aftermath of the recent decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a 5-4 decision, the court found that abortion rights were not constitutionally protected. The majority judges effectively removed any general protections for pregnant women to fully exercise autonomy and control over their own bodies. The highly controversial ruling has left many Canadians wondering whether something like this could ever happen in Canada. Specifically, could the Supreme Court of Canada become overtly political and overturn R v. Morgentaler, the 1988 landmark...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

As China flexes its muscles in the Indo-Pacific, Canada and Australia must step up

Neither Canada nor Australia currently has a comprehensive strategy for the Indo-Pacific region. But it’s essential that both develop one given the rapidly evolving environment in the area. First, NATO recognized the importance of the region at its June 2022 summit in Madrid, and second, it named the People’s Republic of China as a challenge to the alliance’s interests, security and values. Canada is a NATO member, and Australia is an “enhanced opportunities partner” along with Japan, Korea and New Zealand. How middle-power countries like Canada and Australia respond to these challenges and contribute to NATO’s new “Strategic Concept” — the...
INDIA
TheConversationCanada

Why North Macedonia is the European Union's latest self-inflicted wound

The European Union has faced multiple policy crises during the first half 2022. These crises range from internal matters to the foreign policy quagmire that is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The EU seeks to address these issues primarily through its continued expansion. Unfortunately for the EU, one of the 19th century’s foreign policy complications is threatening to undo this work. It’s known as the Macedonian Question. The Macedonian Question — in essence, the debate over what constitutes Macedonian identity — was allegedly solved in 2019 with the Prespes Agreement between North Macedonia and Greece that ended the ongoing dispute between the...
EUROPE
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy