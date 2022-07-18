ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur Utilities: Balloons may have caused power outage

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Around 3,000 customers were dealing with a utility outage across Decatur, according to Decatur Utilities (DU).

Joe Holmes with DU says that power has been restored to all customers, and though no definitive cause was found, there had been reports of Mylar balloons in the power lines earlier in the day near the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center.

Somerville man is third to be charged with buying $14k worth of gas on company card

Holmes says the balloons may have triggered the breaker operation that knocked out the power.

“We want to remind our customers to never fly balloons, kites or anything else near power lines. They can cause power outages,” said Holmes.

Holmes said that Electric Operators responded to several outages affecting several residents across the city Monday morning.

The outage affected customers from east of 6th Avenue, SW Decatur, north of 8th St. SW and NW Decatur near W. Moulton St. and 12th Ave NW.

Fort Payne man charged with locking a child in a room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aD5Qg_0gjdAqjN00

You can view a map of the affected area here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Smoke testing starts Monday in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – If you see smoke coming out of drain grates starting Monday, July 25, there’s no need to call the fire department – Decatur Utilities said it’s only part of annual testing. Two portions (click here for a map) of the city will...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Utilities customers met with shocking price hike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities customers are experiencing rate shock on their latest bill as the global energy crisis drives up prices, forcing families to make key financial decisions. The increase has become an issue for the Davis family in New Market. With three small children, they say...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, AL
Business
City
Decatur, AL
City
Somerville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Fort Payne, AL
Decatur, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Business
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Decatur, AL
Industry
WAAY-TV

Decatur wants your input on new zoning ordinance

The city of Decatur is asking for your 2 cents on its new zoning ordinance. There are new developments on the new ordinance that can be found HERE. Developments include landscaping, off-street parking, exterior lighting and signage across the city. There is also new zoning for mixed-use districts, planned developments...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Utilities raising prices for customers due to rising fuel costs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced the residential rate per kilowatt per hour (kWh) for residents will continue to rise in August due to increasing fuel costs. Huntsville Utilities said that due to worldwide events and supply chain issues, the monthly fuel cost adjustment for local power companies from...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Holmes
northjacksonpress.com

Update On Dangerous Man In Jackson County

In the July 15 edition of the North Jackson Press, we ran a public warning of a Facebook post being […]. In the July 15 edition of the North Jackson Press, we ran a public warning of a Facebook post being circulated for Jackson County about a dangerous man attacking single women.Although it was printed as “a Facebook post,” according to Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips, the information is false. To…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Du#Mylar#Electric Operators#Sw Decatur#Nw Decatur#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFF

City of Scottsboro experiencing significant growth

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Rick Roden said it has taken a lot of work to get here, as new businesses are coming up along Highway 72 and Highway 35 in Scottsboro. “Now were seeing dirt turn and buildings come up so we are super...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAAY-TV

Boomtown: Exploring Town Madison

In Town Madison, you could say a racoon started the boom, but the idea behind this development started 14 years ago. "In 2008, discussions happened about what would we do with that land and how would we transition that into something positive for the city and overall community," Mayor Paul Finley said.
MADISON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WHNT News 19

Weather Wednesday in Fayetteville, Tennessee

Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier had the chance to get out to Fayetteville, Tennessee on Wednesday, July 13 to preview all of the fun things to do in the city. Some of the things that were shown off were a beautiful mural in Downtown Fayetteville, the Carriage House Players, Honey's restaurant, Music In The Park and Buckley Farm.
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
WAFF

Muscle Shoals man dies after hit by vehicle on River Road

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Muscle Shoals man was killed Wednesday after a vehicle reportedly struck him on River Road. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal King, William L. Minor suffered fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle hit him and left the scene of the crash. The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy