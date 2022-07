DALY CITY, Calif. - Daly City police say four juvenile suspects wearing ski masks were arrested in a "grab and run" incident Wednesday at Dick's Sporting Goods. Police said the suspects stole nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from the retailer at around 3:45 p.m. A description of the suspect vehicle was shared with police. Authorities said it matched the same vehicle and suspect descriptions for the same crime at the store two days earlier.

