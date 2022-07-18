ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labrador Melts Hearts by Letting Rescue Dog Use Water Bowl First After Walk

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
 4 days ago

A Labrador named Sidney has gone viral for letting its rescue dog sibling, Poppy, drink from its bowl first after each walk, even though Poppy has her own water bowl too.

In a video shared on TikTok by the dogs' owner, who is known as Emmaajayneee, the Labrador can be seen standing back until the other dog has finished drinking from its bowl. The footage is accompanied by a caption that says: "Sidney was written by a [woman]."

Sidney was written by a women #dogsofttiktok #fy #dogs

In a further comment, the owner confirmed that both dogs have their own bowls for food and water, but Poppy always prefers Sidney's ones, and Sidney allows it.

According to data published by the American Kennel Club (AKC), Labrador is the most loved dog breed in the United States, followed by the French bulldog and golden retriever.

Labradors are very affectionate dogs, and they're great with children and other dogs. Their lifespan is usually around 10-12 years.

The video, which was first shared on the platform earlier in April, has gone viral, reaching over 37,800 likes, 190 comments and 343 re-shares.

TikTok users loved the dog and its gentle actions. One user, Liv' Johnson commented: "What a gentleman." And Kayrog_xo said: "Please give Sidney a good boy treat."

Another user, Anastasia, joked: "Can Sidney train my [boyfriend please]." And Lauren said: "I wish everyone was a Sidney." Madisonsmomma1 added: "We don't deserve dogs."

Another user, RebeccaValentine, wrote: "I'm not emotionally stable enough for this." And Chyna said: "Waiting patiently even looking away not to rush the other doggie."

Gabby Perez shared her own similar experience: "Our dogs are both rescues and the second one does this with our first dog's bowl too and he just lets him. I think it's so sweet."

"This is SO PRECIOUS" said Moscow the Rottie, and claireb122 added: "Awww Sidney what a star." While occasumm said: "Dogs are just the purest," and Ashley Santoro wrote: "Sooo sweet chivalry isn't dead."

Another user, jdubb525 joked: "this raised my standards in men.." And Allieca commented: "My heart is in a puddle at my feet [right now]."

Conch Ita Gee said: "the [little] one is the ALPHA...my dogs were like that, the son always let his mum first with food and drink." And Huckleberry added: "My dog does this with our senior dog and I could cry every time."

A file photo of two dogs playing together. A golden retriever has gone viral for letting its rescue sibling drink from their bowl first after every walk. Getty Images

#Rescue Dog#Labradors#Food And Drink#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#Labrador Melts Hearts#Tiktok#The American Kennel Club
