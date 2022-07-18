This do-it-all face tan serum is our new summer skincare saviour

A relatively new name on the fake tanning scene, Bare By Vogue was founded in 2019 by its namesake, presenter and DJ, Vogue Williams.

In the years since its hydration-packed formulas have won the brand a loyal following – and now, it’s made the shift toward skincare .

This, perhaps, isn’t a surprise – with Bare By Vogue’s foams, mists and instant tan bottles all prioritising skin-loving ingredients such as oatmeal, chamomile, pomegranate, grapefruit and goji berry. This shows in the end results, when skin is not only bronzed, but also smoothed, plumped and firmed.

So when Bare By Vogue moved more explicitly into skincare by launching its first face tanning serum in May, I made a beeline straight for a bottle.

Available in light, medium and dark shades, I’ve now tried all three and can conclude the multi-purpose formula is a gamechanger to both my tanning and skincare regime. Now let me convert you, too.

Read more:

Bare By Vogue face tanning serum, medium

Buy now £25, Barebyvogue.co.uk

Formulated for our facial concerns, the serum is saturated with hyaluronic acid that helps hydrate pores while also subtly plumping and reducing fine lines. This hero ingredient helps give skin a dewy glow and brighter complexion.

While it shouldn’t replace your usual SPF facial protection , the serum also reaps the benefits of pomegranate which helps protect skin against the environment and UV damage. There’s also carrot extract and hydrolysed sesame protein to soothe dry skin and provide moisture. The presence of peptide complex further smooths and softens skin, helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines, while oat lipids works to balance our skin’s natural lipids for a healthier glow.

Read more: 8 best facial SPFs for dark skin that don’t leave an ashy cast

The product’s application is simple and unlike tanning water drops, I found that there was no risk of patchiness. Upon application, every evening until I was happy with my skin’s glow, I used three pumps – one on each cheek and one on my forehead – and massaged it in with circular motions right up to my hairline. And like all tanning products, I made sure to wash my hands after use to avoid Wotsit-orange fingertips.

The lightweight formula is quick to dry, meaning you can get on with your usual skincare routine almost immediately. I followed up with moisturiser and, within just four hours, the gradual-working formula had worked its bronzing magic.

I have quite fair skin and so decided to start off with the light shade on offer, which awarded a subtly bronzed glow that was flattering enough to forgo my usual, trusty foundation. When I returned from abroad with a slight tan, I opted for the medium which helped perpetuate my post-holiday glow – while most recently, the dark shade was perfect for matching the rest of my body after some dedicated fake tanning (though I only used two pumps here, as the darker bottle results in a much deeper bronze colour).

In the past, facial tanners have tended to dry my skin out, but Bare By Vogue’s serum has done the opposite. Instead of using both a face tanner and a serum in the evening, it’s helped to streamline my skincare regime by removing a step with its multi-purpose formula.

The verdict: Bare By Vogue face tanning serum

If you’re looking for a natural glow with added skincare benefits, then Bare By Vogue’s face tanning serum is the solution. Lightweight, quick-drying, nourishing, and subtly bronzing – it’s a dream for pale, dry skin that needs a dewy boost.

There’s not only the handy choice of three shades but it’s also sits as a very affordable place in the market at just £25 per 30ml. A face tan has never slotted so seamlessly into our skincare regime, and in our eyes – that makes it a true gamechanger for that year-round healthy glow.

Bare By Vogue face tanning serum, medium

Buy now £25.00, Barebyvogue.co.uk

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on make-up and other beauty buys, try the links below:

For more tanning inspiration, we’ve rounded up the 15 best fake tans for an all-year-round glow