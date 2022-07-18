ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grains higher, Livestock mixed

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 30 cents at $8.10 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 7.25 cents at $6.1375 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 17.50 cents at $4.8650 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 40.25 cents at 15.0625 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .53 cent at $1.3540 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.05 cents at $1.7627 a pound; Jul. lean hogs lost 2.65 cents at $1.1237 a pound.

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

