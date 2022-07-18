ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

Dundalk man charged with attempted murder in Canton double shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

Dundalk man arrested in Baltimore double shooting, police say 00:22

BALTIMORE --  A Dundalk man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a double shooting Sunday in O'Donnell Square Park, one of Canton's popular bar and restaurant areas.

Mario Diaz, 30, is charged with two counts of attempted second- and first-degree murder, assault charges and a slew of gun-related charges.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to the 1000 block of Potomac Street in Southeast Baltimore for a reported shooting. There, they found a 32-year-old man shot in the torso and a 25-year-old man shot in the back.

30-year-old Mario Diaz from Dundalk Baltimore Police

Investigators believe Diaz shot the men after an argument.

Diaz is being held at Central Booking.

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen said he has asked police for an "increased presence in O'Donnell Square in the early mornings/late nights on the weekends" to prevent future violence.

