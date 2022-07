We have a dog – Bowler – and he is a saint. He’s affectionate, a quick learner and has a primordial understanding of why he should pee on the pads we bought for that purpose, rather than our floors. At the age of one, he went completely blind (but handled it like a champ). We decided to get him a pal – same breed, obviously, because Bowler deserved that same level of wonderfulness. So we got Bjørn. Who turned out to be the Ted Bundy of Frenchies.

